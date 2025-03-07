Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QBSN | ISIN: NO0010890304 | Ticker-Symbol: 606
Tradegate
07.03.25
13:36 Uhr
0,645 Euro
+0,018
+2,79 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKER CARBON CAPTURE ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,6360,64415:01
0,6350,64215:02
PR Newswire
07.03.2025 14:48 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aker Carbon Capture ASA: Minutes from Extraordinary General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

FORNEBU, Norway, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- An extraordinary general meeting of Aker Carbon Capture ASA (the "Company") was held today as a digital meeting with online participation. All resolutions were made in accordance with the proposals set out in the meeting notice, including the proposed share capital reduction and the proposed dividend of NOK 5.80 per share divided as follows:

  1. NOK 4.82 per share shall be paid to the Company's shareholders as of 7 March 2025 (as registered in the VPS as of 11 March 2025), and
  2. NOK 0.98 per share shall be paid to the Company's shareholders as of 25 April 2025 (as registered in the VPS as of 29 April 2025) or such other dates which are decided and communicated by the board, subject however to completion of the capital reduction.

The creditor notice period for the share capital reduction is expected to commence on or about 10 March 2025 and expected to expire on or about 22 April.

The minutes of the meeting are attached to this announcement and available on the Company's website www.akercarboncaptureasa.com.

For further information:
Media and Investors: Mats Ektvedt, mobile: +47 41 42 33 28,
e-mail: mats.ektvedt@corporatecommunications.no

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-carbon-capture-asa/r/aker-carbon-capture-asa--minutes-from-extraordinary-general-meeting,c4116101

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/20223/4116101/3307843.pdf

ACC - Minutes of EGM - 7 March 2025

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aker-carbon-capture-asa-minutes-from-extraordinary-general-meeting-302395678.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.