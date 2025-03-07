Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40V79 | ISIN: CA7462441022 | Ticker-Symbol: GX80
Tradegate
07.03.25
15:25 Uhr
0,103 Euro
+0,002
+1,98 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PUREWAVE HYDROGEN CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PUREWAVE HYDROGEN CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0730,11718:07
0,0750,11615:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PUREWAVE HYDROGEN
PUREWAVE HYDROGEN CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PUREWAVE HYDROGEN CORP0,103+1,98 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.