Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2025) - PureWave Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: PWH) ("PureWave" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share, ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (the "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.25 per share.

The securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four-month plus one day hold period from the date of closing. Closing of the Offering is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used for the evaluation and technical review of strategic and prospective acquisitions of oil weighted properties in conjunction with the requisite due diligence that is expected to generate revenue and cashflow for the Company as well as for general working capital purposes. The Company will also be reviewing certain properties for enhanced oil recovery schemes that have the potential of providing an increase in existing production from wells that have be shut-in for mechanical reasons and/or other field related issues.

About PureWave Hydrogen Corp.

PureWave Hydrogen is an evolving junior oil and gas company with the potential of exploration and development of naturally occurring "white hydrogen" resources in the United States and Canada.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company's discovery and development of white (natural) hydrogen resources across North America, the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

