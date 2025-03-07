Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07
7 March 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 681.383p. The highest price paid per share was 691.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 673.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 524,707,216 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 783,178,369 Rightmove holds 11,168,495 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
580
688.200
16:03:01
599
688.200
16:03:01
577
688.200
16:02:01
486
688.600
16:01:42
553
689.000
15:59:37
602
689.400
15:59:36
44
689.600
15:59:36
45
689.600
15:59:36
41
689.600
15:59:36
46
689.600
15:59:36
284
689.600
15:59:36
560
689.400
15:58:42
668
688.800
15:56:38
533
689.000
15:55:45
573
689.200
15:54:24
521
689.600
15:53:09
52
690.200
15:52:54
471
690.200
15:52:54
557
690.600
15:52:32
48
690.600
15:52:26
43
690.600
15:52:16
50
690.600
15:52:16
33
690.600
15:52:14
61
690.600
15:52:06
566
690.200
15:50:35
577
690.600
15:47:55
546
690.600
15:47:55
1064
690.800
15:47:55
513
690.200
15:46:42
513
690.400
15:46:42
527
689.800
15:44:49
556
689.600
15:43:50
583
689.800
15:43:50
550
688.000
15:40:46
554
688.600
15:39:51
553
688.600
15:39:51
88
688.400
15:35:35
368
688.400
15:35:35
261
688.400
15:35:35
767
688.200
15:35:35
507
688.600
15:34:43
601
688.600
15:34:43
241
689.600
15:30:47
342
689.600
15:30:47
572
689.600
15:30:47
398
690.000
15:29:47
184
690.000
15:29:47
522
690.600
15:28:10
600
690.600
15:28:10
516
690.800
15:28:03
509
690.800
15:24:57
513
690.800
15:24:57
584
691.200
15:24:44
322
690.800
15:22:27
494
690.800
15:21:27
526
691.200
15:21:23
597
690.800
15:20:23
13
690.400
15:17:16
600
690.200
15:17:16
555
690.400
15:17:16
28
690.600
15:15:42
894
690.600
15:15:42
507
690.800
15:15:31
99
690.800
15:15:31
710
691.000
15:14:25
600
691.200
15:11:25
566
691.400
15:11:25
951
691.600
15:10:59
700
691.400
15:10:18
581
690.400
15:07:05
571
690.400
15:05:46
620
690.600
15:05:42
516
691.000
15:04:55
516
691.200
15:04:55
1136
691.400
15:04:37
678
690.600
15:03:12
771
690.600
15:03:12
5
690.600
15:03:12
813
690.000
15:00:56
508
690.200
15:00:56
280
688.800
14:56:54
259
688.800
14:56:54
550
688.800
14:56:54
161
689.200
14:56:20
342
689.200
14:56:20
654
689.400
14:55:32
251
689.400
14:55:32
488
689.200
14:55:32
643
689.400
14:55:32
252
688.000
14:51:25
355
688.000
14:51:25
516
688.200
14:50:47
394
688.200
14:50:47
97
688.200
14:50:47
528
688.400
14:49:12
638
688.400
14:49:12
575
687.800
14:46:56
484
687.800
14:46:56
543
687.600
14:46:08
239
687.800
14:45:53
550
687.200
14:44:59
518
687.200
14:44:59
495
686.600
14:43:07
666
686.200
14:40:47
515
686.400
14:40:43
678
686.400
14:40:43
535
686.600
14:39:51
595
685.600
14:37:49
600
684.600
14:35:12
568
684.800
14:35:12
1025
685.000
14:35:12
571
683.000
14:33:01
925
683.200
14:33:01
600
683.200
14:32:01
533
682.600
14:30:52
567
682.600
14:28:32
563
682.800
14:28:32
584
682.800
14:26:59
567
682.000
14:24:49
510
681.800
14:20:22
539
681.800
14:20:22
597
681.800
14:17:32
564
681.800
14:08:45
555
681.800
14:08:45
498
682.200
14:07:52
543
682.400
14:05:12
101
681.800
14:01:37
390
681.800
14:01:37
64
681.800
14:01:37
454
681.800
14:01:37
206
682.200
13:58:47
380
682.200
13:58:47
662
682.200
13:58:47
554
682.400
13:58:45
551
682.400
13:58:45
496
682.400
13:54:23
502
682.400
13:54:23
431
682.400
13:50:22
134
682.400
13:50:22
540
682.400
13:50:22
552
682.800
13:49:21
21
682.800
13:49:21
30
682.800
13:49:21
558
682.200
13:45:00
517
682.000
13:40:18
502
682.800
13:40:18
530
683.000
13:40:18
502
683.000
13:37:51
523
683.200
13:37:18
12
683.400
13:37:14
559
683.400
13:37:14
584
683.400
13:37:14
572
683.000
13:33:47
779
683.200
13:33:47
596
683.200
13:33:47
876
681.400
13:31:59
1569
681.800
13:31:58
495
678.600
13:29:51
518
678.600
13:29:51
864
678.800
13:29:49
540
677.800
13:23:53
501
677.800
13:23:53
217
677.800
13:18:25
371
677.800
13:18:25
355
677.800
13:18:25
733
677.800
13:18:25
579
678.200
13:08:40
418
678.200
13:05:57
76
678.200
13:05:57
519
677.800
13:04:23
576
677.800
13:04:23
486
678.000
13:03:00
681
678.200
12:57:35
495
678.400
12:57:35
659
678.400
12:54:35
537
678.600
12:54:34
543
677.400
12:42:47
547
677.400
12:42:47
542
677.400
12:42:47
520
677.600
12:37:52
165
677.600
12:37:52
324
677.600
12:37:52
549
677.600
12:33:36
39
677.600
12:33:36
535
677.400
12:31:05
587
677.400
12:27:53
549
677.600
12:24:35
108
677.600
12:24:35
414
677.600
12:24:35
542
677.800
12:24:32
32
677.800
12:24:32
234
676.600
12:16:07
264
676.600
12:16:07
86
676.600
12:16:07
43
676.600
12:16:07
43
676.600
12:16:07
271
676.600
12:16:07
95
676.600
12:16:07
663
676.600
12:16:07
151
677.000
12:12:52
393
677.000
12:12:52
545
677.000
12:09:46
545
677.600
12:08:56
508
676.800
12:02:48
502
677.000
12:02:48
488
676.600
11:59:50
484
676.600
11:59:50
597
676.800
11:55:02
490
676.600
11:47:53
590
676.800
11:47:08
541
676.800
11:47:08
118
677.000
11:43:04
443
677.000
11:43:04
574
677.400
11:42:35
494
677.600
11:40:54
511
677.600
11:40:54
705
677.600
11:40:54
306
676.200
11:37:34
247
676.200
11:37:34
517
675.600
11:34:26
523
675.600
11:34:26
597
675.800
11:34:26
629
675.200
11:27:35
52
675.600
11:26:47
543
675.600
11:26:47
597
674.600
11:19:38
489
674.600
11:19:38
228
674.800
11:15:58
345
674.800
11:15:58
794
675.000
11:15:58
198
675.200
11:15:22
520
675.400
11:13:03
494
675.400
11:13:03
545
675.400
11:10:42
46
675.200
11:05:47
112
675.200
11:05:47
470
675.200
11:05:47
48
675.200
11:05:47
530
675.200
11:05:47
775
675.200
11:05:47
240
675.200
11:05:12
431
675.200
11:05:12
597
674.000
10:55:40
555
673.800
10:52:05
536
674.400
10:51:07
551
674.000
10:47:08
555
674.400
10:47:02
509
674.000
10:45:44
493
674.400
10:43:53
493
674.800
10:42:00
545
674.800
10:42:00
569
675.000
10:41:48
599
675.000
10:37:48
555
674.800
10:31:02
121
675.000
10:27:52
398
675.000
10:27:52
616
675.400
10:26:26
490
675.400
10:26:26
208
675.600
10:26:01
300
675.600
10:26:01
518
675.000
10:23:52
258
675.000
10:23:52
273
675.000
10:23:52
403
674.600
10:19:02
154
674.600
10:19:02
646
674.600
10:19:02
541
673.600
10:16:57
668
673.800
10:16:49
669
674.200
10:16:28
557
675.000
10:15:52
506
675.800
10:12:43
564
676.200
10:12:24
176
676.600
10:11:37
49
676.600
10:11:37
44
676.600
10:11:37
236
676.600
10:11:37
766
676.600
10:11:37
67
677.000
10:07:43
540
677.200
10:07:43
540
677.000
10:07:43
188
676.800
10:04:42
570
676.800
10:04:42
81
676.600
10:04:42
342
676.800
10:04:42
107
676.800
10:04:42
489
676.600
10:04:42
601
675.200
09:53:46
508
675.400
09:48:10
490
675.400
09:43:18
544
676.200
09:42:02
487
676.200
09:42:02
353
676.200
09:38:57
360
676.200
09:38:57
566
677.000
09:38:57
557
677.000
09:38:57
637
677.000
09:33:30
217
677.400
09:31:59
51
677.400
09:31:59
600
677.400
09:31:59
1604
677.400
09:31:59
121
677.400
09:31:59
589
677.000
09:30:50
362
677.000
09:30:50
881
676.600
09:29:27
314
676.600
09:29:27
204
676.600
09:29:27
572
677.000
09:27:15
567
674.000
09:19:30
646
674.000
09:14:29
498
674.000
09:14:29
211
674.000
09:14:29
359
674.000
09:14:29
491
674.400
09:13:36
97
674.800
09:12:10
111
674.800
09:12:10
319
674.800
09:12:10
653
675.800
09:09:51
600
676.200
09:07:31
589
676.000
09:04:21
143
676.000
09:04:21
354
676.000
09:04:21
516
675.800
09:02:50
504
676.000
09:02:50
516
675.600
08:56:03
546
675.600
08:56:03
512
675.800
08:56:03
543
674.400
08:48:47
552
674.000
08:45:47
502
675.000
08:42:48
558
675.000
08:42:48
166
675.000
08:37:05
375
675.000
08:37:05
570
675.600
08:35:57
473
675.800
08:33:53
593
675.800
08:33:53
42
675.800
08:33:38
641
676.600
08:31:29
624
677.200
08:31:00
742
677.400
08:31:00
541
676.600
08:28:43
563
676.800
08:25:43
542
677.200
08:24:50
536
678.600
08:21:36
532
678.600
08:21:36
554
677.800
08:19:00
631
677.800
08:19:00
561
677.800
08:19:00
514
677.800
08:14:32
145
679.200
08:11:47
342
679.200
08:11:47
592
679.200
08:11:47
525
679.400
08:10:02
584
679.400
08:10:02
617
680.000
08:08:27
517
679.200
08:06:08
525
679.400
08:06:08