Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 07.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
06.03.25
20:33 Uhr
8,200 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1008,30018:05
8,1508,25018:07
PR Newswire
07.03.2025 17:54 Uhr
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 07

7 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 681.383p. The highest price paid per share was 691.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 673.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 524,707,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 783,178,369 Rightmove holds 11,168,495 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

580

688.200

16:03:01

599

688.200

16:03:01

577

688.200

16:02:01

486

688.600

16:01:42

553

689.000

15:59:37

602

689.400

15:59:36

44

689.600

15:59:36

45

689.600

15:59:36

41

689.600

15:59:36

46

689.600

15:59:36

284

689.600

15:59:36

560

689.400

15:58:42

668

688.800

15:56:38

533

689.000

15:55:45

573

689.200

15:54:24

521

689.600

15:53:09

52

690.200

15:52:54

471

690.200

15:52:54

557

690.600

15:52:32

48

690.600

15:52:26

43

690.600

15:52:16

50

690.600

15:52:16

33

690.600

15:52:14

61

690.600

15:52:06

566

690.200

15:50:35

577

690.600

15:47:55

546

690.600

15:47:55

1064

690.800

15:47:55

513

690.200

15:46:42

513

690.400

15:46:42

527

689.800

15:44:49

556

689.600

15:43:50

583

689.800

15:43:50

550

688.000

15:40:46

554

688.600

15:39:51

553

688.600

15:39:51

88

688.400

15:35:35

368

688.400

15:35:35

261

688.400

15:35:35

767

688.200

15:35:35

507

688.600

15:34:43

601

688.600

15:34:43

241

689.600

15:30:47

342

689.600

15:30:47

572

689.600

15:30:47

398

690.000

15:29:47

184

690.000

15:29:47

522

690.600

15:28:10

600

690.600

15:28:10

516

690.800

15:28:03

509

690.800

15:24:57

513

690.800

15:24:57

584

691.200

15:24:44

322

690.800

15:22:27

494

690.800

15:21:27

526

691.200

15:21:23

597

690.800

15:20:23

13

690.400

15:17:16

600

690.200

15:17:16

555

690.400

15:17:16

28

690.600

15:15:42

894

690.600

15:15:42

507

690.800

15:15:31

99

690.800

15:15:31

710

691.000

15:14:25

600

691.200

15:11:25

566

691.400

15:11:25

951

691.600

15:10:59

700

691.400

15:10:18

581

690.400

15:07:05

571

690.400

15:05:46

620

690.600

15:05:42

516

691.000

15:04:55

516

691.200

15:04:55

1136

691.400

15:04:37

678

690.600

15:03:12

771

690.600

15:03:12

5

690.600

15:03:12

813

690.000

15:00:56

508

690.200

15:00:56

280

688.800

14:56:54

259

688.800

14:56:54

550

688.800

14:56:54

161

689.200

14:56:20

342

689.200

14:56:20

654

689.400

14:55:32

251

689.400

14:55:32

488

689.200

14:55:32

643

689.400

14:55:32

252

688.000

14:51:25

355

688.000

14:51:25

516

688.200

14:50:47

394

688.200

14:50:47

97

688.200

14:50:47

528

688.400

14:49:12

638

688.400

14:49:12

575

687.800

14:46:56

484

687.800

14:46:56

543

687.600

14:46:08

239

687.800

14:45:53

550

687.200

14:44:59

518

687.200

14:44:59

495

686.600

14:43:07

666

686.200

14:40:47

515

686.400

14:40:43

678

686.400

14:40:43

535

686.600

14:39:51

595

685.600

14:37:49

600

684.600

14:35:12

568

684.800

14:35:12

1025

685.000

14:35:12

571

683.000

14:33:01

925

683.200

14:33:01

600

683.200

14:32:01

533

682.600

14:30:52

567

682.600

14:28:32

563

682.800

14:28:32

584

682.800

14:26:59

567

682.000

14:24:49

510

681.800

14:20:22

539

681.800

14:20:22

597

681.800

14:17:32

564

681.800

14:08:45

555

681.800

14:08:45

498

682.200

14:07:52

543

682.400

14:05:12

101

681.800

14:01:37

390

681.800

14:01:37

64

681.800

14:01:37

454

681.800

14:01:37

206

682.200

13:58:47

380

682.200

13:58:47

662

682.200

13:58:47

554

682.400

13:58:45

551

682.400

13:58:45

496

682.400

13:54:23

502

682.400

13:54:23

431

682.400

13:50:22

134

682.400

13:50:22

540

682.400

13:50:22

552

682.800

13:49:21

21

682.800

13:49:21

30

682.800

13:49:21

558

682.200

13:45:00

517

682.000

13:40:18

502

682.800

13:40:18

530

683.000

13:40:18

502

683.000

13:37:51

523

683.200

13:37:18

12

683.400

13:37:14

559

683.400

13:37:14

584

683.400

13:37:14

572

683.000

13:33:47

779

683.200

13:33:47

596

683.200

13:33:47

876

681.400

13:31:59

1569

681.800

13:31:58

495

678.600

13:29:51

518

678.600

13:29:51

864

678.800

13:29:49

540

677.800

13:23:53

501

677.800

13:23:53

217

677.800

13:18:25

371

677.800

13:18:25

355

677.800

13:18:25

733

677.800

13:18:25

579

678.200

13:08:40

418

678.200

13:05:57

76

678.200

13:05:57

519

677.800

13:04:23

576

677.800

13:04:23

486

678.000

13:03:00

681

678.200

12:57:35

495

678.400

12:57:35

659

678.400

12:54:35

537

678.600

12:54:34

543

677.400

12:42:47

547

677.400

12:42:47

542

677.400

12:42:47

520

677.600

12:37:52

165

677.600

12:37:52

324

677.600

12:37:52

549

677.600

12:33:36

39

677.600

12:33:36

535

677.400

12:31:05

587

677.400

12:27:53

549

677.600

12:24:35

108

677.600

12:24:35

414

677.600

12:24:35

542

677.800

12:24:32

32

677.800

12:24:32

234

676.600

12:16:07

264

676.600

12:16:07

86

676.600

12:16:07

43

676.600

12:16:07

43

676.600

12:16:07

271

676.600

12:16:07

95

676.600

12:16:07

663

676.600

12:16:07

151

677.000

12:12:52

393

677.000

12:12:52

545

677.000

12:09:46

545

677.600

12:08:56

508

676.800

12:02:48

502

677.000

12:02:48

488

676.600

11:59:50

484

676.600

11:59:50

597

676.800

11:55:02

490

676.600

11:47:53

590

676.800

11:47:08

541

676.800

11:47:08

118

677.000

11:43:04

443

677.000

11:43:04

574

677.400

11:42:35

494

677.600

11:40:54

511

677.600

11:40:54

705

677.600

11:40:54

306

676.200

11:37:34

247

676.200

11:37:34

517

675.600

11:34:26

523

675.600

11:34:26

597

675.800

11:34:26

629

675.200

11:27:35

52

675.600

11:26:47

543

675.600

11:26:47

597

674.600

11:19:38

489

674.600

11:19:38

228

674.800

11:15:58

345

674.800

11:15:58

794

675.000

11:15:58

198

675.200

11:15:22

520

675.400

11:13:03

494

675.400

11:13:03

545

675.400

11:10:42

46

675.200

11:05:47

112

675.200

11:05:47

470

675.200

11:05:47

48

675.200

11:05:47

530

675.200

11:05:47

775

675.200

11:05:47

240

675.200

11:05:12

431

675.200

11:05:12

597

674.000

10:55:40

555

673.800

10:52:05

536

674.400

10:51:07

551

674.000

10:47:08

555

674.400

10:47:02

509

674.000

10:45:44

493

674.400

10:43:53

493

674.800

10:42:00

545

674.800

10:42:00

569

675.000

10:41:48

599

675.000

10:37:48

555

674.800

10:31:02

121

675.000

10:27:52

398

675.000

10:27:52

616

675.400

10:26:26

490

675.400

10:26:26

208

675.600

10:26:01

300

675.600

10:26:01

518

675.000

10:23:52

258

675.000

10:23:52

273

675.000

10:23:52

403

674.600

10:19:02

154

674.600

10:19:02

646

674.600

10:19:02

541

673.600

10:16:57

668

673.800

10:16:49

669

674.200

10:16:28

557

675.000

10:15:52

506

675.800

10:12:43

564

676.200

10:12:24

176

676.600

10:11:37

49

676.600

10:11:37

44

676.600

10:11:37

236

676.600

10:11:37

766

676.600

10:11:37

67

677.000

10:07:43

540

677.200

10:07:43

540

677.000

10:07:43

188

676.800

10:04:42

570

676.800

10:04:42

81

676.600

10:04:42

342

676.800

10:04:42

107

676.800

10:04:42

489

676.600

10:04:42

601

675.200

09:53:46

508

675.400

09:48:10

490

675.400

09:43:18

544

676.200

09:42:02

487

676.200

09:42:02

353

676.200

09:38:57

360

676.200

09:38:57

566

677.000

09:38:57

557

677.000

09:38:57

637

677.000

09:33:30

217

677.400

09:31:59

51

677.400

09:31:59

600

677.400

09:31:59

1604

677.400

09:31:59

121

677.400

09:31:59

589

677.000

09:30:50

362

677.000

09:30:50

881

676.600

09:29:27

314

676.600

09:29:27

204

676.600

09:29:27

572

677.000

09:27:15

567

674.000

09:19:30

646

674.000

09:14:29

498

674.000

09:14:29

211

674.000

09:14:29

359

674.000

09:14:29

491

674.400

09:13:36

97

674.800

09:12:10

111

674.800

09:12:10

319

674.800

09:12:10

653

675.800

09:09:51

600

676.200

09:07:31

589

676.000

09:04:21

143

676.000

09:04:21

354

676.000

09:04:21

516

675.800

09:02:50

504

676.000

09:02:50

516

675.600

08:56:03

546

675.600

08:56:03

512

675.800

08:56:03

543

674.400

08:48:47

552

674.000

08:45:47

502

675.000

08:42:48

558

675.000

08:42:48

166

675.000

08:37:05

375

675.000

08:37:05

570

675.600

08:35:57

473

675.800

08:33:53

593

675.800

08:33:53

42

675.800

08:33:38

641

676.600

08:31:29

624

677.200

08:31:00

742

677.400

08:31:00

541

676.600

08:28:43

563

676.800

08:25:43

542

677.200

08:24:50

536

678.600

08:21:36

532

678.600

08:21:36

554

677.800

08:19:00

631

677.800

08:19:00

561

677.800

08:19:00

514

677.800

08:14:32

145

679.200

08:11:47

342

679.200

08:11:47

592

679.200

08:11:47

525

679.400

08:10:02

584

679.400

08:10:02

617

680.000

08:08:27

517

679.200

08:06:08

525

679.400

08:06:08


© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.