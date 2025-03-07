Anzeige
Freitag, 07.03.2025
Pioneer AI und StreaksAI revolutionieren den $28,5-Milliarden-Markt für autonome KI mit AROK
WKN: A3CSPV | ISIN: CA1407721044
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Carbeeza Inc.: Carbeeza Announces Appointment Of New Director

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / March 7, 2025 / Carbeeza Inc. ("Carbeeza" or the "Company") (TSXV:AUTO)(OTCQB:CRBAF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Tim Maddigan to the board of directors of the Company, to take effect immediately.

Mr. Maddigan brings extensive financial services industry experience working with several Canadian investment firm's, including Marleau Lemire Securities, Research Capital Corp., Blackmount Capital, and Jordan Capital. Throughout his career, Mr. Maddigan has been instrumental in financing numerous small cap public companies in the technology and mining industries. After a 20-year career he has began working on raising equity for private companies to take them public. Mr. Maddigan is graduate of University of British Columbia with a major in Economics.

Carbeeza Inc.

Carbeeza is a Canadian-based software company whose platform is targeted to the automotive marketplace. It is the first application to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence to accurately predict the best financing scenario for consumers, all while keeping the consumer anonymous. Using state-of-the-art technology, Carbeeza brings the process of buying a car right to the phone, tailor-made for the consumer. Carbeeza is highly beneficial to both consumers and auto dealers.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CARBEEZA INC.

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact:

Sandro Torrieri, Chief Executive Officer
Email: Investorrelations@carbeeza.com
Telephone: 1-855-216-8802
Website: www.carbeeza.com

SOURCE: Carbeeza Inc.



