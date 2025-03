BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Fraport announced that due to a strike by the German Union ver.di, Frankfurt Airport will face significant operational disruptions on Monday, March 10. Passengers are strongly advised to avoid traveling to the airport. Transfer traffic will also be impacted. For the latest updates on flight status, passengers should check with their airlines before heading to the airport.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX