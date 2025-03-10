Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company') convenes its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders ("AGM") and publishes the agenda with explanatory notes as well as CTP's 2024 Annual Report.

The AGM will be held at 9.30 AM CET on Tuesday 22 April 2025 at The Dylan Amsterdam, Keizersgracht 384, 1016 GB, Amsterdam, the Netherlands. The agenda includes several items such as a proposal to adopt the Company's 2024 annual accounts, to determine the final dividend over the 2024 financial year, to re-appoint Mr. Wilkinson as executive director of the Company and to appoint the external auditor to audit the Company's financial statements and to carry out the assurance of the Company's sustainability reporting for the next four years.

The AGM will be held in hybrid form. Shareholders may attend the AGM in-person or virtually via the online platform of the AGM and vote and ask questions in writing before and during the meeting.

The convocation notice, the full agenda with explanatory notes, the 2024 Annual Report, as well as all other documents related to the AGM, can be found on the page https://ctp.eu/investors/shareholder-meetings/.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 13.3 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 December 2024. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu.

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

CTP

Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu



IR TEAM

Email: investor.relations@ctp.eu



CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Patryk Statkiewicz

Group Head of Marketing PR

Mobile: +31 (0) 629 596 119

Email: patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu