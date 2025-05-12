Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, today announces the scrip take-up and conversion ratio of its 2024 final dividend.

The 2024 final dividend amounted to €0.30 per ordinary share. Shareholders were given the choice to receive the dividend either in shares (default) or in cash, with the share fraction for the dividend based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Amsterdam of the last three trading days of the election period, ending on 9 May 2025 (including).

The number of dividend rights that entitles to 1 new ordinary share has been set at 54.15. The share dividend corresponds to the cash dividend of €0.30 per ordinary share.

Shareholders representing 31.6% of the total number of outstanding ordinary shares have chosen to receive the dividend in cash, while shareholders representing 68.4% of the total number of outstanding ordinary shares opted for payment in shares.

After payment of the dividend by way of delivery of the ordinary shares, the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary shares will increase by 5,976,160 to a total of 479,261,721 ordinary shares. The ordinary shares to be delivered as payment have a nominal value of €0.16 per share, are fully fungible with the Company's issued ordinary shares and will be listed and admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam. The payment date for the dividend payment in cash and delivery of the ordinary shares will be 15 May 2025.

