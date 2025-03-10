Regulatory News:

Verallia (Paris:VRLA):

The Board of Directors has received today an offer from BWGI under the terms of which BWGI proposes to acquire the control of Verallia by way of a tender offer, at a price of 30 euros (dividend of 1.70 euros attached) per share, without delisting. This offer is not subject to any success threshold other than reaching the legal threshold of 50% of the share capital or voting rights. BWGI expects to file the offer to the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") in the course of the first half of April 2025, and the initial offer period to close around the end of the first semester of 20251

Verallia takes note of this offer, which will be examined in detail by its Board of Directors in the coming weeks. Verallia intends to use this period to discuss the terms of this offer with BWGI, in the best interests of all its stakeholders.

As a reminder, in accordance with the provisions of the General Regulations of the AMF and best corporate governance practices, the Board of Directors has set up an ad hoc committee composed exclusively of independent directors within the meaning of the AFEP-MEDEF Corporate Governance Code. The committee is chaired by Marie-José Donsion and includes Pierre Vareille and Didier Debrosse. Ledouble was appointed by the Board of Directors, upon recommendation of the ad hoc committee, as an independent expert to draft a report on the fairness of the financial terms of the offer.

The Board of Directors will meet to issue its reasoned opinion on the offer, after reviewing the independent expert's report and the recommendations of the ad hoc committee. This reasoned opinion and the report of the independent expert will be made public as part of the response document (note d'information en réponse) of the Company, which will be filed with the AMF and announced in a press release published by the Company in due course.

About Verallia

At Verallia, our purpose is to re-imagine glass for a sustainable future. We want to redefine how glass is produced, reused and recycled, to make it the world's most sustainable packaging material. We work together with our customers, suppliers and other partners across the value chain to develop new, beneficial and sustainable solutions for all.

With almost 11,000 employees and 35 glass production facilities in 12 countries, we are the European leader and world's third-largest producer of glass packaging for beverages and food products. We offer innovative, customised and environmentally friendly solutions to over 10,000 businesses worldwide. Verallia produced more than 16 billion glass bottles and jars and recorded revenue of €3.5 billion in 2024.

Verallia's CSR strategy has been awarded the Ecovadis Platinum Medal, placing the Group in the top 1% of companies assessed by Ecovadis. Our CO2 emissions reduction target of -46% on scopes 1 and 2 between 2019 and 2030 has been validated by SBTi (Science Based Targets Initiative). It is in line with the trajectory of limiting global warming to 1.5° C set by the Paris Agreement.

Verallia is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: VRLA ISIN: FR0013447729) and trades on the following indices: CAC SBT 1.5°, STOXX600, SBF 120, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable.

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release is not historical data but forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, forecasts and assumptions including, but not limited to, assumptions about Verallia's present and future strategy and the economic environment in which Verallia operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause Verallia's actual results and performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those detailed and identified in Chapter 4 "Risk Factors" of the universal registration document filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers ("AMF") and available on the Company's website (www.verallia.com) and that of the AMF (AMF (www.amf-france.org). These forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance. This press release includes summarized information only and does not purport to be exhaustive.

This press release does not contain, nor does it constitute, an offer of securities or a solicitation to invest in securities in France, the United States, or any other jurisdiction.

Protection of personal data

You may unsubscribe from the distribution list of our press releases at any time by sending your request to the following email address: investors@verallia.com. Press releases will still be available via the website https://www.verallia.com/en/investors/.

Verallia SA, as data controller, processes personal data for the purpose of implementing and managing its internal and external communication. This processing is based on legitimate interests. The data collected (last name, first name, professional contact details, profiles, relationship history) is essential for this processing and is used by the relevant departments of the Verallia Group and, where applicable, its subcontractors. Verallia SA transfers personal data to its service providers located outside the European Union, who are responsible for providing and managing technical solutions related to the aforementioned processing. Verallia SA ensures that the appropriate guarantees are obtained in order to supervise these data transfers outside of the European Union. Under the conditions defined by the applicable regulations for the protection of personal data, you may access and obtain a copy of the data concerning you, object to the processing of this data and request for it to be rectified or erased. You also have a right to restrict the processing of your data. To exercise any of these rights, please contact the Group Financial Communication Department at investors@verallia.com. If, after having contacted us, you believe that your rights have not been respected or that the processing does not comply with data protection regulations, you may submit a complaint to the CNIL (Commission nationale de l'informatique et des libertés - France's regulatory body).

___________________________

1 See press release of BWGI published today

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250310236199/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts

Sara Natij Laurie Dambrine

verallia@comfluence.fr +33 (0)7 68 68 83 22

Investor relations contacts

David Placet david.placet@verallia.com

Michele Degani michele.degani@verallia.com

Benoit Grange +33 (0)6 14 45 09 26

Tristan Roquet-Montégon +33 (0)6 37 00 52 57

verallia@brunswickgroup.com