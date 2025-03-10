The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 10.03.2025Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 10.03.2025Aktien1 NO0013483503 CodeLab Capital AS2 CA25380B1022 Digi Power X Inc.3 CA45568X3040 Indigo Exploration Inc.Anleihen/ETF/Fonds1 USU0550HAB97 Axon Enterprise Inc.2 XS3023780375 Celanese US Holdings LLC3 US25746UDX46 Dominion Energy Inc.4 USU31520AJ57 Fedex Corp.5 USU31520AP18 Fedex Corp.6 USU31520AT30 Fedex Corp.7 USU31520AU03 Fedex Corp.8 USU31520AW68 Fedex Corp.9 USU31520AS56 Fedex Corp.10 USU31520AV85 Fedex Corp.11 USU31520AX42 Fedex Corp.12 USU31520AY25 Fedex Corp.13 USU31520AZ99 Fedex Corp.14 US320517AE51 First Horizon Corp.15 USU57346AZ88 Mars Inc.16 US92343EAQ52 Verisign Inc.17 XS2996849118 FMO18 USU57346AU91 Mars Inc.19 USU57346AW57 Mars Inc.20 USU57346AX31 Mars Inc.21 NO0013469965 Ax Inv1 Holding AS22 EU000A3L6Q75 European Investment Bank (EIB)23 AU3CB0319390 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank24 USU0550HAA15 Axon Enterprise Inc.25 USU01797AM85 Bread Financial Holdings Inc.26 USY7140QAA95 Cikarang Listrindo TBK27 USU3455LAD65 Forestar Group Inc.28 USU57346AT29 Mars Inc.29 DE000NLB5BJ5 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-30 DE000NLB5BG1 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-31 DE000NLB5BE6 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-32 DE000NLB5BC0 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-33 DE000NLB5BA4 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-34 DE000NLB5A80 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-35 DE000NLB5A64 Norddeutsche Landesbank -Girozentrale-36 XS3023482436 Aramark International Finance S.à.r.l.37 US15089QAZ72 Celanese US Holdings LLC38 US15089QBA13 Celanese US Holdings LLC39 CH1405472163 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank40 USU57346AV74 Mars Inc.41 USU57346AS46 Mars Inc.42 USU57346AY14 Mars Inc.43 LU1190417599 Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF Acc44 LU2082999306 Amundi Smart Overnight Return UCITS ETF Dist45 LU0324372738 Arbor Invest Vermögensverwaltungsfonds P46 LU0337414642 Bantleon Opportunities L IA47 LU0337414568 Bantleon Opportunities L IT48 LU0337411200 Bantleon Opportunities S PT49 DE000A0NA4G7 HSBC Strategie Dynamik AC50 DE000A0MVZQ2 RIV Rationalinvest Vermögensverwalterfonds51 DE000A0MYGU8 Fonds Universal A52 DE000A0MRAC3 PrivatFonds: Kontrolliert pro