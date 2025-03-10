Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Analysten sind sich einig: Diese deutsche Aktie hat das Potenzial für +240 %! Anzeige / Werbung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
10.03.25
09:31 Uhr
28,320 Euro
-0,450
-1,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
28,20028,26009:47
28,20028,23009:47
PR Newswire
10.03.2025 08:30 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jacob Wallenberg Jr proposed as new Board member of EQT AB

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT AB ("EQT" or the "Company") today announces that the Company's Nomination Committee has proposed Jacob Wallenberg Jr as a new Board member of EQT. The proposal is subject to approval at EQT's Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 27 May 2025.

Jacob Wallenberg Jr is currently Vice President of People & Talent at New York-based Ramp, leading the People function for the fintech unicorn, which employs over 1000 people globally. Jacob studied Economics at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, before beginning his career at McKinsey & Company and going on to work at a number of technology firms in the US.

Conni Jonsson, Chairperson of the EQT Board and member of the Nomination Committee, comments: "Jacob brings fresh perspectives to the Board - he comes from a younger, more technologically progressive generation and has direct experience from scaling fast-growth technology companies internationally. This diversity ensures that we have a range of complementary viewpoints at the table, which enables the Board to have a better understanding of the world in which we operate and therefore make better decisions. I'm also pleased that the appointment extends the relationship between EQT and the next generation of the Wallenberg family."

Jacob Wallenberg Jr adds: "I'm very excited to have the opportunity to join the EQT Board. I've followed EQT and its impressive growth for a long time, and I hope to be able to contribute directly to its future success, working closely with the Board."

The Nomination Committee's complete proposals for EQT's 2025 Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be included in the meeting notice and detailed in the Nomination Committee's Motivated Opinion. Both documents will be published on EQT's website in advance of the Annual Shareholders' Meeting. The proposal of Jacob Wallenberg Jr's is subject to approval at EQT's Annual Shareholders' Meeting on 27 May 2025 and regulatory approvals.

Contact
Rickard Buch, Head of Corporate Communications, +46 72 989 09 11
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 33

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/jacob-wallenberg-jr-proposed-as-new-board-member-of-eqt-ab,c4116314

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4116314/3308822.pdf

PR_Jacob Wallenberg Jr proposed as new Board member of EQT AB_10.03.25

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/dsc00082,c3384980

DSC00082

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jacob-wallenberg-jr-proposed-as-new-board-member-of-eqt-ab-302396796.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.