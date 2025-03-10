



HONG KONG, Mar 10, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ('CITIC Telecom CPC'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883) is pleased to announce that it has honored with the outstanding award in the Green Supply Chain Innovation and Technology category at the 2025 Hong Kong Sustainable Development Innovation & Technology Awards. The award recognizes CITIC Telecom CPC's groundbreaking solution, AI Analytics, for its transformative impact on sustainable supply chain management.CITIC Telecom CPC Wins Outstanding Award at2025 Hong Kong Sustainable Development Innovation and Technology Awards forGreen Supply Chain Innovation and TechnologyThe Hong Kong Sustainable Development Innovation and Technology Awards celebrate organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional innovation and commitment to advancing sustainable development. CITIC Telecom CPC's AI Analytics stood out for its ability to integrate advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into supply chain operations, enabling businesses to achieve greater efficiency, accuracy, and environmental sustainability.Driving Innovation for Environmental, Economic, and Social SynergyAI Analytics Order Demand Forecasting Application is an intelligent solution that embodies the principles of 'Big Data, Small Model, Multiple Scenarios, Intelligent Application' within its Model-as-a-Service (MaaS) framework. By integrating large dataset model and self-developed intelligent algorithm through deep learning, the solution builds a comprehensive knowledge base for business applications. Leveraging computing resources deployment and cross-dimensional training cycles, AI Analytics Order Demand Forecasting Application delivers a 'ready-to-use' solution that enable enterprises to utilize advanced algorithms development platform right away, without the need for extensive model training. This solution efficiently provides intelligent and visualized key data analysis, enabling enterprises to stay informed about the latest business dynamics and operational scenarios. It drives significant value by enhancing supply chain efficiency, reducing waste, and promoting sustainable practices.Serving as the core engine of supply chain operations, AI Analytics Order Demand Forecasting Application seamlessly connects material procurement and production activities. By leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies, including deep learning and large language models (LLMs), it enables precise demand forecasting, further reducing material waste, optimizing resource use, and minimizing environmental impact. Economically, it lowers operational costs, improves cash flow, and enhances efficiency through real-time data analysis. Socially, it empowers enterprises to respond swiftly to market demands, ensuring timely deliveries and higher customer satisfaction. AI Analytics Order Demand Forecasting Application demonstrates the practicality in real business situations and exemplifies how innovation can drive sustainability, economic growth, and social progress simultaneously.Mr. Ivan Lee, Vice President of Innovative Research & Development and Information Technology of CITIC Telecom CPC, said, 'We are deeply honored to receive this prestigious award, which underscores our commitment to driving innovation in sustainable technology. AI Analytics Order Demand Forecasting Application represents a transformative approach to supply chain management, combining advanced AI with practical, scalable solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a rapidly changing world. By reducing waste, enhancing supply chain sustainability, improving customer satisfaction, and driving economic efficiency, we are proud to contribute to a greener, more socially responsible, and economically sustainable future.'CITIC Telecom CPC is advancing sustainability by integrating innovative technology with green practices, driving efficiency across industries. Committed to achieving ESG goals, CITIC Telecom CPC cultivates a robust network of ecosystem partners, delivering AI-driven solutions that empower enterprises to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and achieve their sustainability visions.About Hong Kong Sustainable Development Innovation and Technology AwardsHong Kong Sustainable Development Innovation and Technology Awards is organized by the World Institute of Sustainable Development Planners, supported by the Innovation and Technology Commission, various government departments and agencies, as well as research, academic and industry sectors. These awards aim to recognize and reward institutions, enterprises, and technology talents across various industries for integrating sustainability principles into their innovative technology, from development, planning, application, to solutions. Allowing all sectors of society to understand Hong Kong's accomplishments and contributions in sustainable I&T development.For more information, please visit https://wisdp.org/wp/hksdit2025/.About CITIC Telecom CPCWe are CITIC Telecom International CPC Limited ('CITIC Telecom CPC'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (SEHK: 1883), serving multinational enterprises the world over by addressing their specific ICT requirements with highly scalable tailored solutions built upon our flagship technology suites, comprising TrueCONNECT private network solutions, TrustCSI information security solutions, DataHOUSE cloud data center solutions, and SmartCLOUD cloud computing solutions.With the motto 'Innovation Never Stops,' we leverage innovative technologies to boost technology empowerment (+AI). Embracing AI, AR, Big Data, IoT, and other cutting-edge emerging technologies we aim to unlock technical potential. By integrating deep learning and intelligent data analysis technologies, we transform these technologies into data empowerment (AI+) generative applications, reshaping the Intelligence Operation Journey of enterprises.With our Global-Local capabilities, we are committed to providing our customers with one-stop-shop ICT solutions with superior quality. Having a worldwide footprint across more than 160 countries and regions, including Asia, Europe and America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central Asia, our global network resources connect nearly 170 points of presence (POPs), 60+ SDWAN gateways, 20 Cloud service centers, 30+ data centers, and three dedicated 24x7 Security Operations Centers (SOCs). We are certified with a series of international certifications, including SD-WAN Ready, ISO 9001, 14001, 20000, 27001, and 27017, to ensure our services compliance with international standards and resources for enterprises. We offer local professional services, superior delivery capabilities as well as exceptional customer experience and best practices through our global presence and extensive industry know-how, becoming a leading integrated intelligent ICT service provider to enterprise customers.For more information, please visit www.citictel-cpc.com.Media Contacts:Catherine YuenCITIC Telecom CPC(852) 2170 7536Email: catherine.yuen@citictel-cpc.comSource: CITIC Telecom CPCCopyright 2025 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.