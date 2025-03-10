Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) ("Silver47" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective March 10, 2025, its shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market under the ticker symbol AAGAF. This milestone marks a key step in the Company's growth strategy and enhances its visibility to U.S. investors.

The quotation on the OTCQB® is a significant development for Silver47, as it broadens the Company's investor base and increases access to the U.S. market. With a focus on precious and base metals exploration, at its flagship Red Mountain Project in Alaska, the quotation will facilitate Silver47's continued growth and further support its upcoming exploration and development activities.

Gary R. Thompson, CEO of Silver47, commented, "Trading on the OTCQB® offers greater access for U.S.-based investors, making it easier for them to participate in the growth of Silver47. This listing is an important milestone as we strengthen our presence in the U.S. market, attract new capital, and continue advancing our project in Alaska."

The quotation on the OTCQB will provide U.S. investors with easier access to the Company's shares, real-time trading information, and up-to-date financial disclosures. This move aligns with Silver47's long-term strategy to expand its market presence and attract investment capital from the U.S. to support its exploration initiatives.

About Silver47 Exploration Corp.

Silver47 wholly-owns three silver and critical metals (polymetallic) exploration projects in Canada and the US: the Flagship Red Mountain silver-gold-zinc-copper-lead-antimony-gallium VMS-SEDEX project in southcentral Alaska; the Adams Plateau silver-zinc-copper-gold-lead SEDEX-VMS project in southern British Columbia, and the Michelle silver-lead-zinc-gallium-antimony MVT-SEDEX Project in Yukon Territory. Silver47 Exploration Corp. shares trade on the TSX-V under the ticker symbol AGA. For more information about Silver47, please visit our website at www.silver47.ca.

