Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 29, 2026) - Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQX: AAGAF) ("Silver47" or the "Company") announced today that a feature article produced by Market One has been published on Kitco.

The article examines tightening silver supply amid rising industrial demand and outlines how Silver47 is positioned with high-grade U.S. assets and a fully funded drilling strategy entering 2026.

To read the full article, please visit Kitco at: https://www.kitco.com/opinion/investment-trends/2026-01-29/fully-funded-silver47-lines-breakout-year-drilling-momentum

About Silver47 Exploration Corp.

Silver47 Exploration Corp. (TSXV: AGA) (OTCQX: AAGAF) is a mineral exploration company, focused on uncovering and developing silver-rich deposits in North America. The Company is creating a leading high-grade US-focused silver developer with a resource totaling 236 Moz AgEq at 334 g/t AgEq inferred and 10 Moz at 333 g/t AgEq indicated. With operations in Alaska, Nevada and New Mexico, Silver47 Exploration is anchored in America's most prolific mining jurisdictions.

To learn more about Silver47, visit its website. For the latest updates, follow Silver47 on social media: X and LinkedIn.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282091

Source: Market One Media Group Inc.