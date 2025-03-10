Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Military Metals Corp. (CSE: MILI) (OTCQB: MILIF) (FSE: QN90) (the "Company" or "Military") is pleased to provide an update on progress at its flagship Trojarova antimony-gold project ("Trojarova" or the "Property") located in western Slovakia, Europe, being spearheaded by SLR Consulting (Canada) Limited's Mining Advisory team ("SLR").

Military's CEO, Scott Eldridge, comments, "Having returned from PDAC in Toronto last week, the interest in our Company was overwhelming. The global demand for antimony was a paramount topic, particularly in Europe where their need for military independence will now result in hundreds of billions of Euros pouring into the defense sector, which all stems from access to the key raw materials including antimony. We are pleased with the progress SLR has made to date as we work towards a Mineral Resource estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report on our flagship asset in the heart of the EU."

Progress to date comprises the following:

Previous exploration work conducted on the Project including 14,300 m of diamond drilling and 350 underground channel samples has now been digitized. This work was the basis of the historical Soviet era resource estimate;

The surface topographic map, underground geological map, and all historical drill sections have been digitized, georeferenced and imported into the Leapfrog software system for resource estimation work;

All historical drill data, translated from Slovak into English by Military's Slovak technical team, have been digitized and imported into Leapfrog utilizing georeferenced drill collar locations;

A tentative interpretation of historically documented lithological units has been applied for three-dimensional modeling purposes, particularly those intimately associated with mineralization;

All assay data from the 63 diamond drill holes and 350 underground channel samples have been digitized and imported into Leapfrog.

Next steps include the following:

Complete construction of a geological-deposit model;

Construct mineralization wireframes based on the historical data to determine the additional drilling necessary to be able to properly classify Mineral Resources at Trojarova in accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 43-101;

Design a diamond drill hole program and Quality Assurance/Quality Control protocols, so that both historical and newly obtained drill data can be used by SLR to prepare a new Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and NI 43-101 Technical Report.

Company management anticipates being in a position to apply for drill permits by early April 2025. Diamond drillers are available both in Slovakia and elsewhere across Europe and Company personnel will meet with candidate companies toward negotiation of a drilling contract once the details of a drilling program have been finalized. Drill permit applications will then be filed with the relevant authorities in Slovakia, a process that the Company's Slovak technical team has indicated should only take a number of weeks, with drilling to immediately follow.

The technical contents of this release were reviewed and approved by Avrom E. Howard, M.Sc., P.Geo., VP-Exploration for Military Metals and a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Military Metals Corp.

The Company is a British Columbia-based mineral exploration company that is primarily engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties with a focus on antimony.

