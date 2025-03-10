LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) announced that Ionis and AstraZeneca's WAINZUA has been approved in the European Union for the treatment of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adult patients with stage 1 or stage 2 polyneuropathy, commonly referred to as hATTR-PN or ATTRv-PN. WAINZUA is the only approved medicine in the EU for the treatment of ATTRv-PN.WAINZUA was approved under the brand name WAINUA for the treatment of ATTRv-PN in the U.S. in December 2023 and has gained approvals in additional countries worldwide.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX