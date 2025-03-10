SMX Public Limited: Cyber Security Starts With An Unrelenting Hardware-Level Defense

Cyber attack vulnerability. It's no longer a hypothetical threat-it's an unavoidable reality. As artificial intelligence transitions from a supporting role to a central force in digital systems, the risks escalate. The challenge isn't just about preventing cyberattacks-it's about ensuring they never have the opportunity to occur in the first place. That requires a new approach to security, one that doesn't just detect threats but eliminates vulnerabilities at their source.

SMX (NASDAQ:SMX), a company pioneering molecular-based traceability and authentication technology for materials, is advancing that intent by embedding immutable security directly into hardware at a molecular level. This proactive approach moves beyond traditional digital firewalls, which can be bypassed or manipulated, and secures the physical components themselves. By integrating molecular markers into computer chips, processors, and other critical hardware, SMX ensures that every part of a system is authenticated, traceable, and tamper-proof before it ever reaches the end user. Here's why that's important.

Filling The Security Gap in Hardware

Traditional cybersecurity measures-firewalls, encryption, and software-based monitoring-are reactive by design. They detect breaches after they happen, often too late to prevent damage. But cyber threats have evolved beyond software; today, compromised hardware presents an even greater risk. A single manipulated semiconductor chip or altered circuit board can allow adversaries to infiltrate networks, manipulate industrial systems, or disrupt essential services.

Recent events have exposed just how vulnerable supply chains can be. The reported sabotage of Russian drone pilots using tampered VR goggles is a stark reminder that compromised hardware can lead to devastating consequences. If such tactics can be deployed in military settings, they can just as easily be executed within corporate environments, where infiltrated systems could expose financial data, trade secrets, or even national security intelligence.

Proactive Next-Gen Cybersecurity

Addressing these threats requires more than just a strategic shift-it demands a commitment to go beyond the ordinary. Turn-of-the-millennium firewalls are no longer sufficient to counter the advanced cyber threats of 2025. Meanwhile, AI depends on vast physical infrastructure, spanning thousands of square meters of hardware and data centers. As cloud services become an essential human resource, ensuring their security and continuity is more critical than ever. However, this doesn't mean legacy technology must be discarded entirely. With the right support-such as SMX's ability to embed security at the hardware level-it can still play a valuable role.

Once added, the SMX molecular markers in computer chips, processors, and other critical hardware components, enables an unprecedented level of security. These markers, combined with blockchain authentication and AI-driven tracking, create a defense system that is proactive rather than reactive. Key advantages of this approach include:

End-to-End Traceability: Every component is linked to an immutable blockchain ledger, ensuring real-time verification of its authenticity and modification history.

Tamper-Proof Protection: Any unauthorized attempt to alter a marked component-whether inserting malware, changing firmware, or replacing parts-triggers an immediate security alert.

Geolocation and Usage Controls: Military and corporate assets can be restricted to designated locations, preventing unauthorized use or theft.

SMX Can Help Secure the Digital Future

As futuristic as it may sound, SMX's isn't a theoretical solution-it's one that can be implemented now. And it needs to be. Cybersecurity can no longer be treated as an afterthought or a defensive reaction to crises. As AI-powered threats become more sophisticated, organizations must adopt technologies that secure systems from the ground up.

The future of cybersecurity depends on forward-thinking strategies that eliminate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited. Implementing SMX's approach can achieve that goal. And using molecular embedding, they are the only known company that can.

About SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company

As global businesses face new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: matters relating to the Company's fight against abusive and possibly illegal trading tactics against the Company's stock; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services, including its planned Plastic Cycle Token; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; any lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

HPM LLC.

ken@hawkpointmedia.com

SOURCE: SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire