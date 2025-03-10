QNX Unveils General Embedded Development Platform to Accelerate Developer Innovation

New software toolkit revolutionizes development, reducing complexity and integration challenges for the embedded systems industry

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced the launch of its QNX® General Embedded Development Platform (GEDP), designed to accelerate the development of high-performance, scalable, and secure embedded systems across various general embedded industries such as robotics, medical and industrial automation.

Featuring the QNX® Real-Time Operating System (RTOS) and a comprehensive suite of QNX's leading middleware and development tools, the QNX GEDP is a modular and scalable foundational software stack with flexible licensing models that aims to accelerate go-to-market for developers of embedded systems; while ensuring they meet the highest standards of functional safety, security, and performance.

"With the General Embedded Development Platform, QNX introduces a powerful suite of tools to support the embedded systems market," said George Chowdhury, Robotics Industry Analyst at ABI Research. "As industries increasingly demand more flexible, secure, and high-performance solutions, this platform has the potential to address critical pain points such as development complexity, safety certification, and time-to-market pressures. Embedded developers will be able to leverage QNX's platform to accelerate the development of their mission-critical systems and build the next generation smart, connected embedded technologies."

The launch of the QNX GEDP comes at a time when countless industries are facing increasing demands for more high-performance, secure and reliable embedded systems. Advancements in autonomous systems, edge computing, and the Internet of Things (IoT) are driving an explosion in the development of software-defined, intelligent, interconnected embedded devices that require more compute power than ever before. From smart traffic lights to surgical robotics, these sophisticated systems must operate reliably in real-time environments while adhering to evolving functional safety and cybersecurity standards. This demand places increased pressure on software engineers to meet tight development timelines and stringent compliance requirements without sacrificing quality or innovation, driving an urgent need for a toolkit like the QNX GEDP that balances both.

Recent research commissioned by QNX validates this, revealing a growing tension between meeting tight project deadlines and maintaining functional safety. A survey of 1,000 embedded software developers and engineers worldwide showed that 75% of respondents acknowledge urgency often forces them to compromise on key safety requirements.

"With the release of the QNX General Embedded Development Platform, we are addressing a critical need for foundational and flexible tools and device software that turbocharge embedded systems development amidst today's fast-paced technological landscape," said John Wall, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Products, Engineering and Services at QNX. "Traditional embedded solutions are often cumbersome to work with. This new platform unifies our QNX products into a modular and scalable stack that can be customized to meet the specific needs of different use cases and industries, expediting safety certification efforts, mitigating the risk of costly failures due to improper custom integrations, and shortening time-to-market. By adopting a scalable licensing model, QNX provides flexibility, lower upfront costs, and access to the latest updates and features, making it an ideal choice for organizations with evolving needs."

