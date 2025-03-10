Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - Glenstar Ventures Inc. (CSE: GSTR) (OTCQB: GSTRF) (FSE: VO2) ("Glenstar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the OTC Markets Group has approved the trading of its common shares on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB"). The Company's common shares commenced trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "GSTRF" as of the opening of the market on March 6, 2025.

Uplisting to the OTCQB will provide the Company with greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for U.S. shareholders. The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR".

About Glenstar Ventures Inc.

Glenstar is a mineral exploration company with a focus on polymetallic minerals. These elements are classified as critical minerals and are essential in the manufacturing of sophisticated electronics and other vital energy technologies. The Company's mission is to leverage its knowledge and connections to explore, acquire, and develop critical mineral and energy metal properties in predominant jurisdictions in North America, and throughout the world.

Glenstar's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "GSTR", on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "VO2", and on OTCQB Venture Market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies under the symbol "GSTRF". Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find Real-Time quotes and market information for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

