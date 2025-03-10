DJ Genel Energy PLC: Entry into Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement in Oman

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) Genel Energy PLC: Entry into Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement in Oman 10-March-2025 / 13:46 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10th March 2025 Genel Energy plc Entry into Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement in Oman Genel Energy plc ("Genel" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of agreements that will see Genel enter into Block 54 Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement in the Sultanate of Oman for a 40% participating interest, in partnering with OQ Exploration & Production SAOG ("OQEP"), who will hold a 60% participating interest and operatorship of the licence. Block 54 (the "Karawan Concession") is located onshore Oman on the eastern side of South Oman Salt Basin and immediately adjacent to existing production. The block covers an area of 5,632km2 within the Al Wusta Governorate approximately 600 km south of Muscat and is largely underexplored. Over the next three years , Genel and OQEP expect to invest approximately USD25 million gross in direct costs over the Initial Phase (3 years) of the EPSA, to undertake the minimum work obligation that involves testing accessible existing wells, drilling and 3D seismic acquisition. Genel will provide a partial carry of OQEP's 60% participating interest during the Initial Phase. OQEP is Oman's third largest producer and is publicly listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange, having recently completed a successful Initial Public Offering, and is a subsidiary of OQ SAOC, the state owned global integrated energy group. Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said: "We identified Oman some time ago as a preferred jurisdiction for geographical diversification, given its stable regulatory environment and the significant steps it has taken in recent years to set its oil and gas sector up for an exciting future. It is therefore the ideal country for Genel to begin its strategic diversification, expand its portfolio and invest capital. We are delighted to be partnering with OQEP and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals of the Sultanate of Oman on this exciting opportunity and look forward to working together to unlock and expand this contingent resource. We see this entry as an important first step towards achieving our strategic goal of diversification, establishing a significant and profitable footprint in Oman, and diversifying our cash generation." ends- For further information, please contact: Genel Energy Luke Clements CFO +44 20 7659 5100 Vigo Consulting Patrick d'Ancona +44 20 7390 0230

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 Category Code: UPD TIDM: GENL LEI Code: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 2.1. Home Member State Sequence No.: 378543 EQS News ID: 2098166 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2098166&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2025 09:47 ET (13:47 GMT)