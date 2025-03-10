Anzeige
Montag, 10.03.2025
Eilmeldung: dynaCERT Inc. - Produktion von 1.000 HydraGEN-Einheiten gestartet!
Dow Jones News
10.03.2025 15:21 Uhr
Genel Energy PLC: Entry into Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement in Oman

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Genel Energy PLC: Entry into Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement in Oman 

Genel Energy PLC (GENL) 
Genel Energy PLC: Entry into Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement in Oman 
10-March-2025 / 13:46 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
10th March 2025 
 
Genel Energy plc 
 
Entry into Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement in Oman 
 
Genel Energy plc ("Genel" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the signing of agreements that will see Genel enter 
into Block 54 Exploration and Production Sharing Agreement in the Sultanate of Oman for a 40% participating interest, 
in partnering with OQ Exploration & Production SAOG ("OQEP"), who will hold a 60% participating interest and 
operatorship of the licence. 
 
Block 54 (the "Karawan Concession") is located onshore Oman on the eastern side of South Oman Salt Basin and 
immediately adjacent to existing production. The block covers an area of 5,632km2 within the Al Wusta Governorate 
approximately 600 km south of Muscat and is largely underexplored. 
 
Over the next three years , Genel and OQEP expect to invest approximately USD25 million gross in direct costs over the 
Initial Phase (3 years) of the EPSA, to undertake the minimum work obligation that involves testing accessible existing 
wells, drilling and 3D seismic acquisition. Genel will provide a partial carry of OQEP's 60% participating interest 
during the Initial Phase. 
 
OQEP is Oman's third largest producer and is publicly listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange, having recently completed a 
successful Initial Public Offering, and is a subsidiary of OQ SAOC, the state owned global integrated energy group. 
 
Paul Weir, Chief Executive of Genel, said: 
"We identified Oman some time ago as a preferred jurisdiction for geographical diversification, given its stable 
regulatory environment and the significant steps it has taken in recent years to set its oil and gas sector up for an 
exciting future. It is therefore the ideal country for Genel to begin its strategic diversification, expand its 
portfolio and invest capital. We are delighted to be partnering with OQEP and the Ministry of Energy and Minerals of 
the Sultanate of Oman on this exciting opportunity and look forward to working together to unlock and expand this 
contingent resource. We see this entry as an important first step towards achieving our strategic goal of 
diversification, establishing a significant and profitable footprint in Oman, and diversifying our cash generation." 
 
 
 
ends- 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Genel Energy Luke Clements CFO   +44 20 7659 5100 
Vigo Consulting Patrick d'Ancona  +44 20 7390 0230

Notes to editors:

Genel Energy is a socially responsible oil producer listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GENL, LEI: 549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94). For further information, please refer to www.genelenergy.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B55Q3P39, NO0010894330 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      GENL 
LEI Code:    549300IVCJDWC3LR8F94 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
        2.1. Home Member State 
Sequence No.:  378543 
EQS News ID:  2098166 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2098166&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 10, 2025 09:47 ET (13:47 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
