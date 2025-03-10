New to The Street Show 633 to Broadcast on Fox Business Network as Sponsored Programming Tonight at 10:30 PM PST Featuring Zapp Electric Vehicles , BioVie , PetVivo , and Banzai

The Sustainable Green Team ($SGTM), with Kevin Harrington, "Original Shark Tank" Investor, and CEO Tony Raynor, Features Sponsor with Full Interview Link. Plus, the Debut of the New Roadzen $RDZN TV Commercial

New to The Street, one of the longest-running national business TV shows, announces tonight's airing of Show 633 on the Fox Business Network at 10:30 PM PST as sponsored programming.

Since its launch in 2009, New to The Street has produced 635 episodes, making it one of the most consistent and impactful business TV platforms in the industry.

The episode features exclusive interviews with top executives from Zapp Electric Vehicles ($ZAPP), BioVie ($BIVI), PetVivo ($PETV), and Banzai ($BNZI), providing viewers with insights into their latest business developments and industry innovations.

Zapp Electric Vehicles ($ZAPP) CEO Swin Chatsuwan discusses the latest developments in the company's go-to-market strategy , highlighting Zapp's newly opened factory-completed ahead of schedule . He also emphasizes the premium product positioning of the i300 electric urban motorcycle , a highly desirable step-through model in the fast-growing $200 billion global two-wheeler market, forecasted to reach this milestone by 2032 .

BioVie ($BIVI) discusses its groundbreaking drug pipeline targeting neurological and neurodegenerative disorders (long COVID, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease), as well as advanced liver disease treatment.

PetVivo ($PETV) provides updates on its SPRYNG with OsteoCushion Technology , a veterinary medical device designed to improve the quality of life for companion animals suffering from osteoarthritis and joint-related ailments.

Banzai ($BNZI) highlights its AI-driven marketing automation platform, helping businesses create, manage, and optimize event-driven marketing campaigns.

Additionally, the episode features The Sustainable Green Team ($SGTM), with Kevin Harrington, an original investor from Shark Tank, alongside Tony Raynor, CEO of SGTM. Viewers will gain an inside look at SGTM's sustainability initiatives. Watch the full interview here: https://youtu.be/EfMWKXgIqrI?si=Gfd3kLM55m2tYE3Y.

The show will also mark the television debut of the new Roadzen TV commercial, showcasing the company's cutting-edge insurance technology solutions designed to transform the mobility and automotive sectors. Watch the full commercial here: https://youtu.be/aD3yazNtb1M?si=bOYDVhDu5CZwOpst.

About Zapp EV

Zapp EV (Nasdaq:ZAPP) and its operating subsidiaries are run by a team of experts from the mobility industry on a mission to redefine the electric two-wheeler segment. Zapp's debut product, the i300, is an urban electric high-performance two-wheeler capable of traditional motorcycle levels of performance in a step-through format, combining ease of use with exhilaration and fun.

Zapp offers a high-quality direct-to-customer experience known as DSDTC (drop-ship-direct-to-customer). Customers ordering the i300 online will have their bikes conveniently delivered to their home by authorized "Zappers", who will provide at-home inspection, service, and support throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle.

For more information, visit www.zappev.com.

About BioVie Inc.

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders (long COVID, AD and PD) and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company's drug candidate bezisterim inhibits inflammatory activation of extracellular signal-regulated kinase and the transcription factor nuclear factor-?B, and the associated neuroinflammation and insulin resistance but not ERK and NF?B homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both neuroinflammation and insulin resistance are drivers of AD and PD. Persistent systematic inflammation and neuroinflammation are key features in patients with neurological symptoms of long COVID. In liver disease, the Company's Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the reduction of further decompensation in participants with liver cirrhosis and ascites. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit www.bioviepharma.com.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq:PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company focused on commercializing innovative veterinary medical therapies to improve the quality of life for companion animals.

For more information, visit www.petvivo.com.

About Banzai International, Inc.

Banzai International, Inc. (OTC:BNZI) is a leading AI-driven marketing automation platform, helping businesses create, manage, and optimize their event-driven marketing strategies.

For more information, visit www.banzai.io.

About The Sustainable Green Team (SGTM)

The Sustainable Green Team (OTC:SGTM) is an industry leader in sustainable waste management, mulch production, and soil solutions.

For more information, visit www.thesustainablegreenteam.com.

About New to The Street

Founded in 2009, New to The Street has produced 635 episodes, making it one of the longest-running national business TV shows. The series features in-depth interviews with top executives and industry leaders, airing across Fox Business and Bloomberg as sponsored programming. With a rapidly growing YouTube channel of over 2.4 million subscribers, New to The Street delivers unparalleled exposure to emerging and established brands worldwide.

