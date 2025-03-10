Informa Markets - USA Beauty: Premiere Anaheim 2025: Delivers Unmatched Education, Competitions & Industry Connections

Premiere Show Group, the nation's leading network of beauty industry events and world-class educational programming, delivered its most impactful Premiere Anaheim yet, solidifying its status as a must-attend event in the California beauty market. With a 20% increase in exhibiting brands and 11,600 visits over two days, beauty professionals from 40 states and 14 international countries gathered for an unparalleled weekend of education, networking, and hands-on discovery. Attendees raved about the experience, praising the event for its dynamic atmosphere, high-quality education, and opportunities to connect with industry leaders.

"You should definitely check out Premiere Anaheim! It's a fantastic event for beauty professionals. You'll get to see the latest trends, attend educational sessions, and network with industry leaders. It's a great opportunity to learn and grow in the beauty industry!" says Student Serena Trujillo of Barstow, California.

A Show Floor Packed with Innovation

Premiere Anaheim 2025 showcased 35 new-to-show brands alongside returning industry leaders, providing attendees with firsthand access to groundbreaking products and techniques. This year also welcomed the debut of L'Oréal Pro Lab and Stay Sharp, creating immersive experiences for professionals eager to sharpen their skills.

"For us, L'Oréal is an academy for professionals, for professional hairstylists-we love education. So, to see people that are walking through here who are hungry for the same thing, who are passionate about education, about learning and understanding more about the industry, is so inspiring to us. It's really great because those are the people we love to see in our space as well," says Jordan Woodward, ProLAB Manager, L'Oréal.

With a 20% increase in exhibiting brands year over year, attendees engaged directly with industry-leading exhibitors, including BLACKPANTS, Circadia By Dr. Pugliese, Halocouture & Hairtalk Extensions, Hattori Hanzo Shears, Jimena Nails, L3VEL3, LeChat Nail Care Products, Procell Therapies LLC, PureO Natural Products, Wahl, and many more. Attendees experienced hands-on product demonstrations and industry-first launches that are set to redefine beauty standards.

Industry-Leading Education & Main Stage Highlights

Premiere Anaheim 2025 featured an incredible roster of educators and artists, offering attendees exclusive access to career-elevating education. Visionaries such as Larisa Love, Siiri Parks, Bailey Lavender, Wayne Tuggle, Joseph Maine, and Olivia Thompson captivated audiences with live demonstrations and trend-forward insights on the Main Stage and in classroom sessions.

Barbering education saw an exciting expansion, with icons like Byrd Mena, Rob the Original, Danny Amorim, and the L3VEL3 team bringing fresh insights to the Barber Stage.

In addition to hair and barbering education, spa & wellness professionals gained exclusive insights from industry-leading brands like Circadia By Dr. Pugliese and LightStim, focusing on advanced skincare techniques, LED light therapy innovations, and business-building strategies for estheticians and spa owners.

Introducing the Color Stage: A Vibrant Debut

This year, the all-new Color Stage debuted to standing-room-only crowds, offering attendees cutting-edge color techniques and trend insights from top educators. The excitement extended beyond the stage, as Kelly O'Leary, the artist behind Premiere Anaheim's signature graphics, captivated audiences with her techniques.

Competitions That Inspired & Elevated Talent

The introduction of the Student Barber Battle was a defining moment, with 10 students from 8 schools stepping up to showcase their skills. The winners were rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip to Premiere Orlando, where they will compete on a national stage. Congratulations to Roberto Guemes from Stay Fresh Barber Academy in Escondido, California.

Sunday's Premiere Barber Battle continued the momentum, bringing together top talent in an electrifying competition. Congratulations to 1st place winner Michael Stinson of Oxnard, California.

The Hair Competition also crowned a new champion, celebrating artistry and technical excellence. Congratulations to 1st place winner Nick Shimada of Los Angeles, California.

Nailympia returned showcasing unmatched technical skill across live and turn-in categories. To view Nailympia's winners please click here .

Attendee Experience and Community Connection

Beyond education and competitions, Premiere Anaheim was a hub of networking, community, and industry celebration. Attendees had the opportunity to unwind in the Premiere Experience Lounge, create custom accessories at the Premiere Charm Bar, enjoy lip readings with take-home gifts from Rude Cosmetics, and capture memories at the Premiere Photo Booth. Exclusive meet-and-greet sessions with industry influencers like Bailey Lavender, Siiri Parks, Kirsty Meakin, and Tino Vo further enhanced the experience, providing professionals with valuable connections and inspiration.

To keep the energy high, attendees gathered for the Day 1 Happy Hour, sponsored by Yocale, creating a vibrant atmosphere for networking and celebration. Complimentary beauty services such as mini facials by Circadia By Dr. Pugliese rounded out the immersive experience, ensuring every attendee left feeling refreshed and empowered.

Honoring Artistry & Industry Resilience

Premiere Anaheim 2025 proudly partnered with the Professional Beauty Association (PBA) to host the live finalist announcement for the North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA), the beauty industry's most prestigious competition celebrating artistry and innovation. Winners will be unveiled at the NAHA Awards ceremony at Premiere Orlando on June 1, 2025. To view the NAHA finalist announcement click here .

Beyond the finalist reveal, the PBA took to the Main Stage for Stronger Together: Community, Creativity & Connection, a powerful discussion on resilience in the wake of recent wildfires affecting the beauty community. Industry leaders shared experiences, support strategies, and ways to uplift one another, reinforcing the strength and unity of the industry.

Looking Ahead: Premiere Shows 2025 & Beyond

As Premiere Anaheim 2025 concludes, beauty professionals can look forward to an exciting year ahead with Premiere Shows. The remaining 2025 show dates include:

Premiere Orlando | May 31 - June 2, 2025

Registration is now open, purchase your show pass to the industry's biggest event of the year! Click here to register .

The Beauty Changes Lives Gala joins Premiere Orlando on May 31, celebrating industry leaders and the future of beauty.

The North American Hairstyling Awards (NAHA) takes place on June 1, honoring top talent and creativity in the industry.

Premiere Columbus | September 14-15, 2025

Premiere San Antonio | September 28-29, 2025

Additionally, we're excited to announce that Premiere Anaheim will return in 2026 on February 1-2, 2026, continuing its legacy as the West Coast's premier beauty industry event.

