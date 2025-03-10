Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Eilmeldung: dynaCERT Inc. - Produktion von 1.000 HydraGEN-Einheiten gestartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1DR | ISIN: BE0974264930 | Ticker-Symbol: FO4N
Tradegate
10.03.25
16:35 Uhr
53,65 Euro
-0,85
-1,56 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,3553,5518:03
53,3553,5018:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.03.2025 17:46 Uhr
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Finanznachrichten News

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 56,091 Ageas shares in the period from 03-03-2025 until 07-03-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
03-03-20258,485448,25352.8352.5553.15
04-03-202514,783777,93552.6252.4052.90
05-03-20254,729251,79853.2552.9553.40
06-03-202514,815790,80453.3853.2053.55
07-03-202513,279711,60353.5953.0053.95
Total56,0912,980,39253.1352.4053.95

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,219,137 shares for a total amount of EUR 107,421,256. This corresponds to 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment

  • PDF version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4eff4811-474f-4790-be22-ee20e7b41b73)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.