Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 56,091 Ageas shares in the period from 03-03-2025 until 07-03-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|03-03-2025
|8,485
|448,253
|52.83
|52.55
|53.15
|04-03-2025
|14,783
|777,935
|52.62
|52.40
|52.90
|05-03-2025
|4,729
|251,798
|53.25
|52.95
|53.40
|06-03-2025
|14,815
|790,804
|53.38
|53.20
|53.55
|07-03-2025
|13,279
|711,603
|53.59
|53.00
|53.95
|Total
|56,091
|2,980,392
|53.13
|52.40
|53.95
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,219,137 shares for a total amount of EUR 107,421,256. This corresponds to 1.18% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
