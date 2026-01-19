Ageas announces Net Operating Result guidance update

Today China Taiping Insurance Holding (CTIH) published a pre-announcement on its full year 2025 results related to the announcement made by The Chinese Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation concerning the corporate income tax treatment in relation to the transition to IFRS17/9. This new regulation requires an update to the deferred taxes reported for the financial years 2023 and 2024.

This update will result in a positive one-off impact on the deferred taxes included in the full year 2025 results of Ageas's Chinese joint venture Taiping Life. Subsequently, Ageas expects that its Net Operating Result for the full year 2025 will range between EUR 1.6 and 1.65 billion compared to earlier guidance of EUR 1.3 to 1.35 billion.

For any further details, Ageas refers to its full year 2025 results publication on Wednesday 25 February 2026 at 07:30am CET.

