Montag, 19.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber bei 90. Gold bei 4.600. Kupfer bei 6. - Top-Aktie im Fokus
WKN: A1J1DR | ISIN: BE0974264930
Tradegate
19.01.26 | 07:30
60,00 Euro
+0,08 % +0,05
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.01.2026 07:10 Uhr
120 Leser
Ageas announces Net Operating Result guidance update

Today China Taiping Insurance Holding (CTIH) published a pre-announcement on its full year 2025 results related to the announcement made by The Chinese Ministry of Finance and the State Administration of Taxation concerning the corporate income tax treatment in relation to the transition to IFRS17/9. This new regulation requires an update to the deferred taxes reported for the financial years 2023 and 2024.

This update will result in a positive one-off impact on the deferred taxes included in the full year 2025 results of Ageas's Chinese joint venture Taiping Life. Subsequently, Ageas expects that its Net Operating Result for the full year 2025 will range between EUR 1.6 and 1.65 billion compared to earlier guidance of EUR 1.3 to 1.35 billion.

For any further details, Ageas refers to its full year 2025 results publication on Wednesday 25 February 2026 at 07:30am CET.
Ageas is a Belgian rooted listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning of 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up a significant part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long-term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 18.5 billion in 2024.

  • Pdf version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a3388c17-ab94-4907-90b4-14a747e05a63)

