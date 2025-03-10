Regulatory News:

CTP, Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and manager of industrial and logistics properties by gross lettable area (GLA), announces the successful placement of a dual tranche with two €500 million benchmark bonds with a 6-year and 10-year maturity. The 6-year bond was issued at a 3.625% fixed coupon (Mid Swap +145 bps) and the 10-year bond was issued at a 4.25% fixed coupon (Mid Swap +188 bps). The average cost of debt came to 4.0%, while CTP's average debt maturity was extended from 5.0 years to 5.3 years.

The issuance saw good demand from investors, reflecting the appetite for CTP's strong credit profile.

CTP will allocate the proceeds from the issuance to finance or refinance a portfolio of eligible assets in line with CTP's Green Bond Framework, including repaying some debt which was put in place over the course of 2022 and 2023 at higher interest rates. Repaying the more expensive debt will have a positive net present value (NPV) and will improve CTP's average cost of debt and interest cover ratio (ICR) going forward.

The notes were priced on 3 March 2025 and settled and admitted to trading on Euronext Dublin on 10 March 2025.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, owning 13.3 million sqm of GLA across 10 countries as at 31 December 2024. CTP certifies all new buildings to BREEAM Very good or better and earned a negligible-risk ESG rating by Sustainalytics, underlining its commitment to being a sustainable business. For more information, visit CTP's corporate website: www.ctp.eu

Important Information

This announcement is not being made in and copies of it may not be distributed or sent into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan.

The securities referred to herein may not be sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended. CTP does not intend to register any of the securities in the United States or to conduct a public offering of the securities in the United States.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250310877114/en/

Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:

Maarten Otte, Head of Investor Relations

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu

CONTACT DETAILS FOR MEDIA ENQUIRIES:

Patryk Statkiewicz, Group Head of Marketing PR

Mobile: +31 (0) 629 596 119

Email: patryk.statkiewicz@ctp.eu