Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10
Pre-Stabilisation - Mondi Finance plc EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate due May 2033
Pre-Stabilisation Notice
10 March, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Mondi Finance plc
EUR Benchmark Guaranteed Fixed Rate Notes due May 2033
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Guaranteed Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 07 March 2025.
Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).
The security to be stabilised:
Issuer:
Mondi Finance plc
Guarantor (if any):
Mondi plc
Aggregate nominal amount:
EUR benchmark
Description:
EUR benchmark Guaranteed Fixed Rate Notes due May 2033
Offer price:
tbc
Other offer terms:
EMTN Programme, denoms 100k/1k, listing London Stock Exchange
Stabilisation:
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilising Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas SA
Deutsche Bank AG
Skandinaviska Enskilda Bank
UniCredit Bank AG
Stabilisation period expected to start on:
March 11, 2025
Stabilisation period expected to end on:
no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities
Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility.
The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law.
Stabilisation trading venue:
London Stock Exchange
In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
