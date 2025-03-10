Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Pre-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

Pre-Stabilisation - Mondi Finance plc EUR Benchmark Fixed Rate due May 2033

Pre-Stabilisation Notice

10 March, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Mondi Finance plc

EUR Benchmark Guaranteed Fixed Rate Notes due May 2033

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Guaranteed Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 07 March 2025.

Commerzbank AG (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44-207-7475-1817) hereby announces, as Stabilisation Coordinator, that the Stabilising Managers named below may stabilise the offer of the following securities in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014).

The security to be stabilised: Issuer: Mondi Finance plc Guarantor (if any): Mondi plc Aggregate nominal amount: EUR benchmark Description: EUR benchmark Guaranteed Fixed Rate Notes due May 2033 Offer price: tbc Other offer terms: EMTN Programme, denoms 100k/1k, listing London Stock Exchange Stabilisation: Stabilisation Coordinator: Stabilising Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas SA Deutsche Bank AG Skandinaviska Enskilda Bank UniCredit Bank AG Stabilisation period expected to start on: March 11, 2025 Stabilisation period expected to end on: no later than 30 days after the proposed issue date of the securities Existence, maximum size and conditions of use of over-allotment facility. The Stabilising Managers may over-allot the securities to the extent permitted in accordance with applicable law. Stabilisation trading venue: London Stock Exchange

In connection with the offer of the above securities, the Stabilising Manager(s) may over-allot the securities or effect transactions with a view to supporting the market price of the securities during the stabilisation period at a level higher than that which might otherwise prevail. However, stabilisation may not necessarily occur and any stabilisation action, if begun, may cease at any time Any stabilisation action or over-allotment shall be conducted in accordance with all applicable laws and rules.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

