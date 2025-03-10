Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10

10 March 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 686.239p. The highest price paid per share was 695.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 677.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 524,872,216 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 783,201,765 Rightmove holds 10,980,099 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

252

682.400

16:03:00

470

682.400

16:02:40

52

682.600

16:02:21

600

682.600

16:02:21

688

682.800

16:02:00

538

682.800

16:00:59

587

682.800

16:00:19

534

682.600

15:59:07

565

682.400

15:57:40

507

682.600

15:57:40

766

682.200

15:56:18

519

682.400

15:55:02

552

683.000

15:54:18

497

683.200

15:54:18

34

683.200

15:53:18

600

683.200

15:53:18

512

682.400

15:50:47

515

682.400

15:49:40

64

682.200

15:48:34

364

682.200

15:48:34

233

681.400

15:46:19

548

681.600

15:46:19

537

681.400

15:45:29

707

681.000

15:44:22

560

681.800

15:40:47

552

682.000

15:39:53

498

682.200

15:39:13

564

682.400

15:39:13

553

682.800

15:38:20

544

682.800

15:38:20

578

682.400

15:36:36

544

680.800

15:33:08

524

681.000

15:32:11

575

681.400

15:31:41

453

681.800

15:31:37

138

681.800

15:31:37

589

681.600

15:29:57

164

681.000

15:26:51

410

681.000

15:26:51

867

681.000

15:26:51

310

681.000

15:26:51

824

681.000

15:26:07

639

681.000

15:23:47

408

681.200

15:23:29

284

681.200

15:23:29

497

680.200

15:19:54

497

680.400

15:19:10

539

680.600

15:18:42

513

680.600

15:18:42

601

680.800

15:18:36

482

679.600

15:15:18

178

679.600

15:15:18

549

679.800

15:14:48

542

679.800

15:14:48

512

679.200

15:12:59

173

679.000

15:12:15

580

679.000

15:12:15

159

678.200

15:09:55

335

678.200

15:09:55

534

678.200

15:07:45

548

678.400

15:07:30

616

678.600

15:05:58

306

678.800

15:05:32

743

678.800

15:05:32

202

678.800

15:05:32

572

679.000

15:03:57

137

679.000

15:00:26

456

679.000

15:00:26

517

679.000

15:00:26

600

679.000

15:00:26

532

679.200

15:00:21

529

678.600

14:58:12

517

677.600

14:56:12

564

678.200

14:54:49

654

678.400

14:54:40

561

677.600

14:50:14

258

678.600

14:48:59

51

678.600

14:48:59

57

678.600

14:48:59

236

678.600

14:48:59

19

678.600

14:48:59

535

678.600

14:48:59

585

678.600

14:48:59

545

678.600

14:48:59

535

679.000

14:43:15

342

679.000

14:43:15

250

679.000

14:43:15

513

679.200

14:41:22

561

679.600

14:40:13

41

680.200

14:39:22

582

680.200

14:39:22

576

680.800

14:39:12

499

680.800

14:39:12

570

680.800

14:38:48

2

678.400

14:34:19

529

678.800

14:33:53

521

679.200

14:32:14

594

679.800

14:29:48

579

679.800

14:29:48

507

680.400

14:27:58

554

680.800

14:27:39

542

680.800

14:27:39

546

681.000

14:27:39

529

681.200

14:24:10

285

681.400

14:21:51

280

681.400

14:21:51

229

681.800

14:21:31

351

681.800

14:21:31

547

682.200

14:18:57

735

682.400

14:18:34

523

683.000

14:18:30

568

683.000

14:18:30

497

683.000

14:17:29

485

683.000

14:15:24

592

683.000

14:15:24

167

682.800

14:13:38

492

682.800

14:13:38

521

683.200

14:12:41

563

683.200

14:11:21

517

683.400

14:11:02

547

683.400

14:11:02

490

683.400

14:10:39

229

682.000

14:07:26

264

682.000

14:07:26

567

682.000

14:07:26

430

682.000

14:04:06

500

682.000

14:04:06

91

682.000

14:04:06

525

682.400

13:59:47

562

682.400

13:59:47

662

682.800

13:59:12

750

683.000

13:59:01

576

683.200

13:59:01

514

682.400

13:54:18

542

683.200

13:51:38

495

683.400

13:49:58

568

683.200

13:46:27

515

683.400

13:46:27

533

683.800

13:44:32

469

684.200

13:43:32

82

684.200

13:43:32

725

684.400

13:41:53

540

684.800

13:41:48

248

685.000

13:41:48

293

685.000

13:41:48

547

682.400

13:35:00

589

682.800

13:34:37

980

683.400

13:34:12

81

683.800

13:34:02

482

683.800

13:34:02

539

683.800

13:33:40

338

683.400

13:30:39

334

683.400

13:30:39

523

683.200

13:29:38

575

682.800

13:25:15

576

682.200

13:21:39

247

682.400

13:20:47

271

682.400

13:20:47

543

683.000

13:16:27

528

682.800

13:13:08

184

682.400

13:08:45

342

682.400

13:08:45

589

683.400

13:04:49

515

684.200

13:03:56

597

684.400

13:03:49

587

684.400

13:03:49

144

684.200

12:56:36

357

684.200

12:56:36

545

684.400

12:56:35

577

685.000

12:54:14

522

685.400

12:51:37

597

684.400

12:38:23

574

686.000

12:33:09

176

686.000

12:31:47

413

686.000

12:31:47

548

685.600

12:27:39

548

685.800

12:25:32

550

685.800

12:25:32

485

686.200

12:22:02

553

686.200

12:22:02

495

686.400

12:18:44

568

686.400

12:18:44

502

686.200

12:16:49

593

686.200

12:16:49

522

686.400

12:15:32

535

686.000

12:09:03

568

686.600

12:05:18

358

687.600

12:04:50

236

687.600

12:04:50

259

688.000

12:03:51

342

688.000

12:03:51

555

688.400

12:02:06

490

688.400

12:02:06

585

688.600

11:59:34

316

688.400

11:55:41

228

688.400

11:55:41

558

688.400

11:55:41

596

688.400

11:55:41

573

688.800

11:53:11

504

689.000

11:53:10

762

689.000

11:53:10

135

689.200

11:53:08

542

689.200

11:53:08

342

689.200

11:53:08

57

689.200

11:52:49

30

689.200

11:52:24

50

689.000

11:52:14

511

689.200

11:49:12

603

689.200

11:43:58

580

689.000

11:38:12

91

689.800

11:35:37

414

689.800

11:35:37

227

689.400

11:28:48

290

689.400

11:28:48

530

689.800

11:26:57

528

688.600

11:14:55

507

688.400

11:09:48

574

689.200

11:05:36

496

689.400

11:03:50

512

689.400

10:58:50

544

689.800

10:54:57

485

689.800

10:54:57

484

689.800

10:54:57

582

689.400

10:45:56

550

690.000

10:44:02

593

690.000

10:44:02

576

689.800

10:39:08

587

690.200

10:37:04

575

690.400

10:37:00

561

690.000

10:34:13

526

690.000

10:34:13

516

689.400

10:29:25

585

689.200

10:28:09

609

689.200

10:28:09

580

688.400

10:20:07

515

690.200

10:17:57

547

690.800

10:15:36

551

691.000

10:15:21

498

690.800

10:13:51

567

690.200

10:10:34

729

690.400

10:10:00

595

689.800

10:05:51

768

689.800

10:05:51

512

687.000

09:57:04

563

687.800

09:55:56

288

687.800

09:55:56

228

687.800

09:55:41

542

688.400

09:55:41

600

689.400

09:53:48

565

689.800

09:51:54

505

690.000

09:51:07

612

690.000

09:51:07

505

689.400

09:50:16

532

690.200

09:48:27

590

690.600

09:47:58

169

691.000

09:47:11

322

691.000

09:47:11

601

691.800

09:45:18

555

691.800

09:45:18

655

690.600

09:37:06

904

691.000

09:36:51

553

691.200

09:36:51

92

690.600

09:36:05

410

690.600

09:36:05

186

690.200

09:35:14

342

690.200

09:35:14

571

691.200

09:35:01

546

692.200

09:34:39

572

692.800

09:34:11

582

693.800

09:34:10

424

694.000

09:33:57

278

694.000

09:33:57

658

694.200

09:33:57

572

692.200

09:32:13

583

692.400

09:32:13

181

689.800

09:25:56

338

689.800

09:25:56

506

690.000

09:22:53

543

690.000

09:22:53

65

690.200

09:22:38

428

690.200

09:22:38

42

690.200

09:22:16

35

690.200

09:22:16

99

690.200

09:22:16

252

690.200

09:22:16

162

690.200

09:22:02

42

690.200

09:22:02

35

690.200

09:22:02

98

690.200

09:22:02

190

690.200

09:22:02

42

690.200

09:22:02

35

690.200

09:22:02

190

690.200

09:22:02

98

690.200

09:22:02

638

689.600

09:21:33

532

689.600

09:21:33

427

689.600

09:21:33

152

689.600

09:21:33

552

688.200

09:14:17

498

688.800

09:11:06

579

689.200

09:09:09

519

689.400

09:08:07

767

690.000

09:06:07

535

690.000

09:06:07

517

690.200

09:06:06

535

690.200

09:06:06

43

690.400

09:05:55

946

690.800

09:05:49

743

690.600

09:05:49

342

690.600

09:05:49

342

690.600

09:05:49

43

690.600

09:05:49

90

690.600

09:05:49

61

690.600

09:05:48

43

690.600

09:05:48

126

690.600

09:05:48

43

690.600

09:05:48

90

690.600

09:05:48

90

690.600

09:05:48

43

690.600

09:05:48

43

690.600

09:05:48

90

690.600

09:05:48

43

690.600

09:05:48

43

690.600

09:05:48

90

690.600

09:05:48

43

690.600

09:05:48

90

690.600

09:05:48

43

690.600

09:05:48

90

690.600

09:05:48

90

690.600

09:05:48

43

690.600

09:05:48

43

690.600

09:05:48

90

690.600

09:05:48

43

690.600

09:05:48

90

690.600

09:05:48

43

690.600

09:05:48

90

690.600

09:05:48

43

690.600

09:05:48

90

690.600

09:05:48

49

690.600

09:05:48

90

690.600

09:05:48

90

690.600

09:05:48

43

690.600

09:05:48

520

690.200

09:05:48

550

690.800

09:01:32

520

690.800

09:01:32

545

691.600

08:56:48

553

691.800

08:55:42

533

692.800

08:54:09

16

692.800

08:54:09

573

693.400

08:52:42

538

693.400

08:52:42

50

694.200

08:51:36

434

694.200

08:51:36

599

694.200

08:48:34

585

694.400

08:46:28

149

695.000

08:46:04

453

695.000

08:46:04

291

694.600

08:42:11

600

694.600

08:42:11

64

695.200

08:41:23

589

695.200

08:41:23

483

695.200

08:41:23

159

695.200

08:41:23

489

695.000

08:40:15

571

693.600

08:37:08

532

694.200

08:33:22

202

694.400

08:32:37

518

694.400

08:32:37

495

694.400

08:32:37

618

694.200

08:31:22

535

693.600

08:27:40

537

694.200

08:27:12

558

694.200

08:27:12

504

694.400

08:27:11

271

693.600

08:13:16

327

693.600

08:13:16

456

694.200

08:12:11

92

694.200

08:12:11

592

694.400

08:11:48

599

694.800

08:10:46

627

695.200

08:09:10

83

695.200

08:09:10

541

695.000

08:09:10

570

695.000

08:09:10

590

693.200

08:04:57

885

693.600

08:04:51

546

694.000

08:04:51

518

694.400

08:04:48


