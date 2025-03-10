Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 10
10 March 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 165,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 686.239p. The highest price paid per share was 695.200p and the lowest price paid per share was 677.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0211% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 524,872,216 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 783,201,765 Rightmove holds 10,980,099 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
252
682.400
16:03:00
470
682.400
16:02:40
52
682.600
16:02:21
600
682.600
16:02:21
688
682.800
16:02:00
538
682.800
16:00:59
587
682.800
16:00:19
534
682.600
15:59:07
565
682.400
15:57:40
507
682.600
15:57:40
766
682.200
15:56:18
519
682.400
15:55:02
552
683.000
15:54:18
497
683.200
15:54:18
34
683.200
15:53:18
600
683.200
15:53:18
512
682.400
15:50:47
515
682.400
15:49:40
64
682.200
15:48:34
364
682.200
15:48:34
233
681.400
15:46:19
548
681.600
15:46:19
537
681.400
15:45:29
707
681.000
15:44:22
560
681.800
15:40:47
552
682.000
15:39:53
498
682.200
15:39:13
564
682.400
15:39:13
553
682.800
15:38:20
544
682.800
15:38:20
578
682.400
15:36:36
544
680.800
15:33:08
524
681.000
15:32:11
575
681.400
15:31:41
453
681.800
15:31:37
138
681.800
15:31:37
589
681.600
15:29:57
164
681.000
15:26:51
410
681.000
15:26:51
867
681.000
15:26:51
310
681.000
15:26:51
824
681.000
15:26:07
639
681.000
15:23:47
408
681.200
15:23:29
284
681.200
15:23:29
497
680.200
15:19:54
497
680.400
15:19:10
539
680.600
15:18:42
513
680.600
15:18:42
601
680.800
15:18:36
482
679.600
15:15:18
178
679.600
15:15:18
549
679.800
15:14:48
542
679.800
15:14:48
512
679.200
15:12:59
173
679.000
15:12:15
580
679.000
15:12:15
159
678.200
15:09:55
335
678.200
15:09:55
534
678.200
15:07:45
548
678.400
15:07:30
616
678.600
15:05:58
306
678.800
15:05:32
743
678.800
15:05:32
202
678.800
15:05:32
572
679.000
15:03:57
137
679.000
15:00:26
456
679.000
15:00:26
517
679.000
15:00:26
600
679.000
15:00:26
532
679.200
15:00:21
529
678.600
14:58:12
517
677.600
14:56:12
564
678.200
14:54:49
654
678.400
14:54:40
561
677.600
14:50:14
258
678.600
14:48:59
51
678.600
14:48:59
57
678.600
14:48:59
236
678.600
14:48:59
19
678.600
14:48:59
535
678.600
14:48:59
585
678.600
14:48:59
545
678.600
14:48:59
535
679.000
14:43:15
342
679.000
14:43:15
250
679.000
14:43:15
513
679.200
14:41:22
561
679.600
14:40:13
41
680.200
14:39:22
582
680.200
14:39:22
576
680.800
14:39:12
499
680.800
14:39:12
570
680.800
14:38:48
2
678.400
14:34:19
529
678.800
14:33:53
521
679.200
14:32:14
594
679.800
14:29:48
579
679.800
14:29:48
507
680.400
14:27:58
554
680.800
14:27:39
542
680.800
14:27:39
546
681.000
14:27:39
529
681.200
14:24:10
285
681.400
14:21:51
280
681.400
14:21:51
229
681.800
14:21:31
351
681.800
14:21:31
547
682.200
14:18:57
735
682.400
14:18:34
523
683.000
14:18:30
568
683.000
14:18:30
497
683.000
14:17:29
485
683.000
14:15:24
592
683.000
14:15:24
167
682.800
14:13:38
492
682.800
14:13:38
521
683.200
14:12:41
563
683.200
14:11:21
517
683.400
14:11:02
547
683.400
14:11:02
490
683.400
14:10:39
229
682.000
14:07:26
264
682.000
14:07:26
567
682.000
14:07:26
430
682.000
14:04:06
500
682.000
14:04:06
91
682.000
14:04:06
525
682.400
13:59:47
562
682.400
13:59:47
662
682.800
13:59:12
750
683.000
13:59:01
576
683.200
13:59:01
514
682.400
13:54:18
542
683.200
13:51:38
495
683.400
13:49:58
568
683.200
13:46:27
515
683.400
13:46:27
533
683.800
13:44:32
469
684.200
13:43:32
82
684.200
13:43:32
725
684.400
13:41:53
540
684.800
13:41:48
248
685.000
13:41:48
293
685.000
13:41:48
547
682.400
13:35:00
589
682.800
13:34:37
980
683.400
13:34:12
81
683.800
13:34:02
482
683.800
13:34:02
539
683.800
13:33:40
338
683.400
13:30:39
334
683.400
13:30:39
523
683.200
13:29:38
575
682.800
13:25:15
576
682.200
13:21:39
247
682.400
13:20:47
271
682.400
13:20:47
543
683.000
13:16:27
528
682.800
13:13:08
184
682.400
13:08:45
342
682.400
13:08:45
589
683.400
13:04:49
515
684.200
13:03:56
597
684.400
13:03:49
587
684.400
13:03:49
144
684.200
12:56:36
357
684.200
12:56:36
545
684.400
12:56:35
577
685.000
12:54:14
522
685.400
12:51:37
597
684.400
12:38:23
574
686.000
12:33:09
176
686.000
12:31:47
413
686.000
12:31:47
548
685.600
12:27:39
548
685.800
12:25:32
550
685.800
12:25:32
485
686.200
12:22:02
553
686.200
12:22:02
495
686.400
12:18:44
568
686.400
12:18:44
502
686.200
12:16:49
593
686.200
12:16:49
522
686.400
12:15:32
535
686.000
12:09:03
568
686.600
12:05:18
358
687.600
12:04:50
236
687.600
12:04:50
259
688.000
12:03:51
342
688.000
12:03:51
555
688.400
12:02:06
490
688.400
12:02:06
585
688.600
11:59:34
316
688.400
11:55:41
228
688.400
11:55:41
558
688.400
11:55:41
596
688.400
11:55:41
573
688.800
11:53:11
504
689.000
11:53:10
762
689.000
11:53:10
135
689.200
11:53:08
542
689.200
11:53:08
342
689.200
11:53:08
57
689.200
11:52:49
30
689.200
11:52:24
50
689.000
11:52:14
511
689.200
11:49:12
603
689.200
11:43:58
580
689.000
11:38:12
91
689.800
11:35:37
414
689.800
11:35:37
227
689.400
11:28:48
290
689.400
11:28:48
530
689.800
11:26:57
528
688.600
11:14:55
507
688.400
11:09:48
574
689.200
11:05:36
496
689.400
11:03:50
512
689.400
10:58:50
544
689.800
10:54:57
485
689.800
10:54:57
484
689.800
10:54:57
582
689.400
10:45:56
550
690.000
10:44:02
593
690.000
10:44:02
576
689.800
10:39:08
587
690.200
10:37:04
575
690.400
10:37:00
561
690.000
10:34:13
526
690.000
10:34:13
516
689.400
10:29:25
585
689.200
10:28:09
609
689.200
10:28:09
580
688.400
10:20:07
515
690.200
10:17:57
547
690.800
10:15:36
551
691.000
10:15:21
498
690.800
10:13:51
567
690.200
10:10:34
729
690.400
10:10:00
595
689.800
10:05:51
768
689.800
10:05:51
512
687.000
09:57:04
563
687.800
09:55:56
288
687.800
09:55:56
228
687.800
09:55:41
542
688.400
09:55:41
600
689.400
09:53:48
565
689.800
09:51:54
505
690.000
09:51:07
612
690.000
09:51:07
505
689.400
09:50:16
532
690.200
09:48:27
590
690.600
09:47:58
169
691.000
09:47:11
322
691.000
09:47:11
601
691.800
09:45:18
555
691.800
09:45:18
655
690.600
09:37:06
904
691.000
09:36:51
553
691.200
09:36:51
92
690.600
09:36:05
410
690.600
09:36:05
186
690.200
09:35:14
342
690.200
09:35:14
571
691.200
09:35:01
546
692.200
09:34:39
572
692.800
09:34:11
582
693.800
09:34:10
424
694.000
09:33:57
278
694.000
09:33:57
658
694.200
09:33:57
572
692.200
09:32:13
583
692.400
09:32:13
181
689.800
09:25:56
338
689.800
09:25:56
506
690.000
09:22:53
543
690.000
09:22:53
65
690.200
09:22:38
428
690.200
09:22:38
42
690.200
09:22:16
35
690.200
09:22:16
99
690.200
09:22:16
252
690.200
09:22:16
162
690.200
09:22:02
42
690.200
09:22:02
35
690.200
09:22:02
98
690.200
09:22:02
190
690.200
09:22:02
42
690.200
09:22:02
35
690.200
09:22:02
190
690.200
09:22:02
98
690.200
09:22:02
638
689.600
09:21:33
532
689.600
09:21:33
427
689.600
09:21:33
152
689.600
09:21:33
552
688.200
09:14:17
498
688.800
09:11:06
579
689.200
09:09:09
519
689.400
09:08:07
767
690.000
09:06:07
535
690.000
09:06:07
517
690.200
09:06:06
535
690.200
09:06:06
43
690.400
09:05:55
946
690.800
09:05:49
743
690.600
09:05:49
342
690.600
09:05:49
342
690.600
09:05:49
43
690.600
09:05:49
90
690.600
09:05:49
61
690.600
09:05:48
43
690.600
09:05:48
126
690.600
09:05:48
43
690.600
09:05:48
90
690.600
09:05:48
90
690.600
09:05:48
43
690.600
09:05:48
43
690.600
09:05:48
90
690.600
09:05:48
43
690.600
09:05:48
43
690.600
09:05:48
90
690.600
09:05:48
43
690.600
09:05:48
90
690.600
09:05:48
43
690.600
09:05:48
90
690.600
09:05:48
90
690.600
09:05:48
43
690.600
09:05:48
43
690.600
09:05:48
90
690.600
09:05:48
43
690.600
09:05:48
90
690.600
09:05:48
43
690.600
09:05:48
90
690.600
09:05:48
43
690.600
09:05:48
90
690.600
09:05:48
49
690.600
09:05:48
90
690.600
09:05:48
90
690.600
09:05:48
43
690.600
09:05:48
520
690.200
09:05:48
550
690.800
09:01:32
520
690.800
09:01:32
545
691.600
08:56:48
553
691.800
08:55:42
533
692.800
08:54:09
16
692.800
08:54:09
573
693.400
08:52:42
538
693.400
08:52:42
50
694.200
08:51:36
434
694.200
08:51:36
599
694.200
08:48:34
585
694.400
08:46:28
149
695.000
08:46:04
453
695.000
08:46:04
291
694.600
08:42:11
600
694.600
08:42:11
64
695.200
08:41:23
589
695.200
08:41:23
483
695.200
08:41:23
159
695.200
08:41:23
489
695.000
08:40:15
571
693.600
08:37:08
532
694.200
08:33:22
202
694.400
08:32:37
518
694.400
08:32:37
495
694.400
08:32:37
618
694.200
08:31:22
535
693.600
08:27:40
537
694.200
08:27:12
558
694.200
08:27:12
504
694.400
08:27:11
271
693.600
08:13:16
327
693.600
08:13:16
456
694.200
08:12:11
92
694.200
08:12:11
592
694.400
08:11:48
599
694.800
08:10:46
627
695.200
08:09:10
83
695.200
08:09:10
541
695.000
08:09:10
570
695.000
08:09:10
590
693.200
08:04:57
885
693.600
08:04:51
546
694.000
08:04:51
518
694.400
08:04:48