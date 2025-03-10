AMOEBA: Amoéba confirms the extension of production capacity of its Chassieu site (France) to support its commercial deployment

Press release

Chassieu (France), 10 March 2025 - 6 pm - Amoéba (FR0011051598 - ALMIB ), an industrial greentech specialising in the development of natural microbiological solutions based on the patented use of amoebae, announces the extension of production capacity at its Chassieu site (Greater Lyon, France), in line with its roadmap, at a time when commercial negotiations for its "AXPERA" range of biocontrol products are moving forward.

Following the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Koppert at the end of 2024[1] which should lead to the signature of a global contract in May 2025 and the receipt of positive and definitive conclusions from EFSA on its biocontrol active substance in January 2025[2], Amoéba is actively preparing for the upcoming marketing phase, with the first marketing authorizations expected this year.

The Company has therefore decided, through a reasonable investment, to increase production capacity at its Chassieu site[3] in order to have the necessary capacity to launch sales of its "AXPERA" biocontrol range. The needs of the cosmetics business (a speciality market requiring small volumes with very high margins) are already covered by existing capacities. This work was initiated at the end of 2024 and Amoéba is supported by its reference shareholder in implementing this controlled industrial investment plan. This €1.1 million investment phase will not only enable an initial increase in capacity, but also the implementation of technical solutions that will generate significant savings by simplifying stages in the internal production process.

In addition, the Company is already working on a further capacity increase production capacity for which there are three possible solutions:

Increasing capacity at Chassieu to 10T through industrial investment.

early start-up production by partners CDMO (Contract Development Manufacturing Organisations), with whom we are in advanced discussions.

Koppert to take over part of production volumes, since the overall agreement provides for an industrial component.

These measures will enable Amoéba to prepare for the commercial launch of the biocontrol product "AXPERA", and to the expected increase in volumes improve its industrial processes and reduce production costs while optimizing capital expenditure.

Next publication: Annual results 2024, March 27, 2025

About Amoéba :

Founded in 2010, Amoéba is a greentech company based in Chassieu (Lyon, France) whose ambition is to become a major player in the treatment of microbiological risk based on the patented use of amoebae in the plant protection and cosmetics sectors.

With know-how that is unique in the world and protected by numerous patents, Amoéba is currently the only company capable of exploiting the full potential of the Willaertia amoeba on an industrial scale and growing it in sufficient volumes to offer biological solutions that constitute a viable alternative to the chemical products widely used today. Amoéba is currently focusing on the global biocontrol market for plant protection and the cosmetics market. As the marketing of plant protection products is subject to obtaining local regulatory approvals, the Company has taken the necessary regulatory steps and in 2022 obtained approval for its active substance in the USA as well as the recommendation for approval in Europe issued by the Austrian authority. Cosmetic applications do not require prior approval from a competent authority in Europe or the United States.

Amoéba is listed on Euronext Growth (ALMIB). The company is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence network and is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme. For more information, visit www.amoeba-nature.com.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Amoéba which are based on its own assumptions and estimates and on information that is currently available to us. However, Amoéba gives no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, with these estimates subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in Amoéba's universal registration document filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) on April 29, 2024 under number D24-0352 and available on the Amoéba website (www.amoeba-nature.com). The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Amoéba or not currently considered material by Amoéba . The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause Amoéba's actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

