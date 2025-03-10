WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $17.58 million, or $0.47 per share. This compares with $1.79 million, or $0.05 per share, last year.Excluding items, SandRidge Energy Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.70 million or $0.34 per share for the period.SandRidge Energy Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $17.58 Mln. vs. $1.79 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.47 vs. $0.05 last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX