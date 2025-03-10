Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2025) - PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (CSE: PREV) (OTCQB: PRVCF) (FSE: 18H) (the "Company" or "PreveCeutical"), announces that further to its news release dated January 24, 2025, the Company has received an extension from The CSE (the "CSE") to close its non-brokered private placement of up to 10,000,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.03c per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CDN$300,000 (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about April 24, 2025, and is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including, but not limited to, acceptance of the CSE. All terms of the Private Placement remain the same.

About PreveCeutical

PreveCeutical is a health sciences company that develops innovative options for preventive and curative therapies utilizing organic and nature identical products. PreveCeutical aims to be a leader in preventive health sciences and currently has five research and development programs, including: dual gene therapy for curative and prevention therapies for diabetes and obesity; the Sol-gel Program; Nature Identical peptides for treatment of various ailments; nonaddictive analgesic peptides as a replacement to the highly addictive analgesics such as morphine, fentanyl and oxycodone; and a therapeutic product for treating athletes who suffer from concussions (mild traumatic brain injury). For more information about PreveCeutical, please visit our website www.PreveCeutical.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements:

