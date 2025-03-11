Grupo Clarín S.A.: Grupo Clarin Announces Full Year and Last Quarter 2024 Results

Grupo Clarín S.A. ("Grupo Clarín" or the "Company") (BCBA:GCLA), the largest media company in Argentina, announced today its Full Year and Last Quarter 2024 results. Figures in this report have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (*) ("IFRS") as of December 31, 2024 and are stated in Argentine Pesos ("Ps"), unless otherwise indicated.

(*) The Company's Management has applied IAS 29 in the preparation of these financial statements (inflation adjustment) as per Resolution 777/18, issued by the Comisión Nacional de Valores ("CNV"), that establishes that the restatement must be applied to the financial statements.

Highlights (2024 vs. 2023):

For the purposes of the analysis, it should be noted that the results presented in a comparative manner (2023) include the effect of year over year inflation as of December 31, 2024, which amounted to 117.8%.

Total Revenues reached Ps. 353,849.8 million, a decrease of 24.9% in real terms compared to 2023, mainly due to lower revenues in Digital and Printed Publications and Broadcasting and Programming segments.

Advertising revenues increased 23.1% in 4Q24 versus 4Q23 the first YoY increase since 2Q22.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) reached Ps. 33,361.0 million, a decrease of 11.4% compared to 37,665.9 for 2023, mainly driven by lower EBITDA in the Digital and Printed Publications segment partially offset by higher EBITDA in the Broadcasting and Programming segment, driven by costs and expenses efficiencies and a recovery in advertising revenues during 2H24.

Grupo Clarín's Adjusted EBITDA Margin(2) was 9.4% in 2024, compared to 8.0% in 2023.

Net Income for the period resulted in a loss of Ps. 3,075.2 million, a decrease of 87.6% compared to a loss of Ps. 24,741.3 million reported in 2023.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(In millions of Ps.) 2024 2023 % Ch. 4Q24 3Q24 4Q23 QoQ YoY Total Revenues 353,849.8 471,389.7 (24.9 %) 103,421.7 94,783.3 105,389.4 9.1 % (1.9 %) Adjusted EBITDA (1) 33,361.0 37,665.9 (11.4 %) 13,999.9 15,093.9 (1,872.1 ) (7.2 %) (847.8 %) Adjusted EBITDA Margin (2) 9.4 % 8.0 % 18.0 % 13.5 % 15.9 % (1.8 %) (15.0 %) (862.1 %) Profit/(Loss) for the period (3,075.2 ) (24,741.3 ) (87.6 %) 7,515.1 1,691.1 (19,690.2 ) 344.4 % (138.2 %) Attributable to: Equity Shareholders (4,023.1 ) (22,967.4 ) (82.5 %) 7,556.7 1,646.8 (18,370.4 ) 358.9 % (141.1 %) Non-Controlling Interests 948.0 (1,773.9 ) (153.4 %) (41.5 ) 44.4 (1,319.8 ) (193.6 %) (96.9 %)

(1)We define Adjusted EBITDA as Total Revenues minus cost of sales (excluding depreciation and amortization) and selling and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization). We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful measure of our performance. It is commonly used to analyze and compare media companies based on operating performance, leverage and liquidity. Nonetheless, Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of net income or cash flow from operations and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, an indication of our financial performance, an alternative to cash flow from operating activities or a measure of liquidity. Other companies may compute Adjusted EBITDA in a different manner; therefore, Adjusted EBITDA as reported by other companies may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA as we report it.

(2)We define Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA over Total Revenues.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Grupo Clarín is the largest media company in Argentina and a leading company in Digital and Printed Publications and broadcasting and programming markets. Its flagship newspaper -Diario Clarín- is one of the highest circulation newspapers and has the largest base of paid digital subscribers in Latin America. Grupo Clarín is the largest producer of media content in Argentina, including news, sports and entertainment and reaches substantially all segments of the Argentine population in terms of wealth, geography, and age.

Disclaimer

Some of the information in this press release may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Grupo Clarín. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "will", "could", "may" or "might" the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements are only predictions and actual events, or results may differ materially. Grupo Clarín does not intend to or undertake any obligation to update these statements to reflect events and circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Many factors could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contained in Grupo Clarín's projections or forward-looking statements, including, among others, general economic conditions, Grupo Clarín's competitive environment, risks associated with operating in Argentina a, rapid technological and market change, and other factors specifically related to Grupo Clarín and its operations.

