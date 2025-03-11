Arlington, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("edgeTI", "Company"), a leader of Real-Time Digital Operations software, announces the engagement of the following investment banks and legal firm to assist the company in exploring the process of listing its shares onto the NASDAQ stock exchange:

B. Riley Securities (" B. Riley ") and Clear Street (" Clear Street ") as co-financial advisors

") and Clear Street (" ") as co-financial advisors Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP ("SRFC") as U.S. securities counsel

The financial advisors and legal counsel will advise on all matters related to the Company's intent to lower its cost of capital, access institutional investment firms, and benefit from potential valuation re-ratings compared to its NASDAQ-listed digital twin peers. The Company and its advisors are concurrently evaluating whether listing its securities on U.S. exchanges will be feasible and beneficial.

Mr. Jim Barrett stated: "As CEO and the largest individual shareholder of edgeTI, I believe that listing our securities on the NASDAQ stock exchange will better connect us with our existing and future clients, while also improving access to U.S. capital markets, where our growth is occurring. Given the significant tariff potential and national security concerns, we believe that U.S. government agencies will be reassured by edgeTI's relisting within the United States."

Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, edgeTI has a substantial U.S.-based workforce dedicated to serving its growing roster of clients. With a strong presence in the U.S. market, the Company is strategically positioned to maximize the benefits of a potential listing.

Gartner®, the world renown leading technology research and advisory firm, has recognized edgeTI's edgeCore platform 21 times in Gartner research articles and webinars over the last ten months - whose mentions are listed on the company's website.

edgeTI is trusted by clients such as Fortune 1000 Enterprises & federal government agencies:

U.S. Department of Defense

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Air Force

Department of Energy's Idaho Environmental Coalition

North Wind Group

ADP (Automatic Data Processing)

With its proven track record, cutting-edge technology, and solid client base, edgeTI is poised to capitalize on the immense growth potential that a NASDAQ listing offers. The Company will provide further updates as this exciting journey unfolds.

About Edge Total Intelligence Inc:

edgeTI helps customers sustain situational awareness and accelerate action with its real-time digital operations software, edgeCore that unites multiple software applications and data sources into one immersive experience called a Digital Twin. Global enterprises, service providers, and governments are more profitable when insight and action are united to deliver fluid journeys via the platform's low-code development capability and composable operations. With edgeCore, customers can improve their margins and agility by rapidly transforming siloed systems and data across continuously evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations - helping them achieve the impossible. Please visit https://ir.edgeti.com/investor-news/.

SOURCE: Edge Total Intelligence Inc.