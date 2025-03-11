In 2024, Allianz Trade and Inclusive Brains partnered to develop Prometheus BCI, a new kind of multimodal human-machine interface powered by generative AI that transforms diverse neurophysiological data into mental commands. This year, both companies reaffirm their common values and commitment to foster inclusion of people with disabilities by renewing their partnership, with a pivotal focus: developing a mind-controlled keyboard

One step further towards inclusion with mind-controlled keyboards

On their way to drive inclusion through innovation, Allianz Trade and Inclusive Brains are fueled by a joint guiding principle: machines must adapt to their users, not the other way around. The proprietary multimodal gen AI at the core of Prometheus BCI enables the human-machine interaction to be tailored to each user's physicality, abilities, needs and cognition. Giving machines such as workstations adaptive capability would help close the equality gap for people with disabilities

The so-called "mind-controlled keyboard" will be a force for digital and societal inclusion. Millions of people are isolated because accidents of life or neurodegenerative conditions are preventing them from communicating and from having digital access. Mind-controlled keyboards can tackle this challenge head-on and give people with disabilities more autonomy, while facilitating their access to education and to the workforce.

"The non-invasive world premieres we have achieved pave the way for further concrete and life changing applications of Prometheus BCI for people with disabilities. In just a few months, it became the first ever multimodal non-invasive tool used to mind-write-and-send a tweet, and then a parliamentary amendment at the French Parliament. We now want our gen-AI powered neurotechnology to benefit whoever needs it most. Being able to control a keyboard with one's mind, eye movements, by blinking or clenching depending on what one is able to do can be life-changing for a lot of people with paralysis or who cannot speak. It could enable them to communicate with the world again and therefore reopen the door to joining the workforce", states Olivier Oullier, Co-founder CEO of Inclusive Brains.

Leverage technology and AI for the better good

Going forward, Allianz Trade and Inclusive Brains are focused on expanding impact to benefit everyone, and not only people with disabilities. This is why the code for Prometheus BCI's algorithm will soon be made available to all innovators

"Zero discrimination is the essence of truly inclusive tech, and collective efforts are instrumental to reach this goal. By making the Prometheus BCI algorithm open source, we invite developers, institutions, and industries to collaborate on advancing assistive techs for all. Therein lies the power of unity. At Allianz Trade and Inclusive Brains, we believe in breaking barriers through innovation. This initiative reflects our dedication to inclusive solutions that empower individuals worldwide", ends Florence Lecoutre, Group Board Member at Allianz Trade.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311248709/en/

Contacts:

Mediamaxime.demory@allianz-trade.com