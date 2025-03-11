Logitech is proud to announce it has been recognized on the prestigious CDP Climate A List for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to climate action. In addition to achieving its position on the Climate A list, Logitech was recognized as a leader in Water Security with a score of A-.

CDP is a global non-profit organization that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states, and regions to manage their environmental impacts. CDP scored a record 24,000+ corporations in 2024, representing two-thirds of global market capitalization.

"This recognition is an important achievement for Logitech," said Hanneke Faber, Logitech chief executive officer. "Sustainability is a business priority, because it creates customer preference and can reduce cost."

"Achieving this ranking is a reflection of Logitech's deep focus on climate action and environmental responsibility, as well as a testament to the hard work, innovation, and collaboration of our employees, partners, and stakeholders over many years," said Prakash Arunkundrum, President, Logitech for Business. "This recognition motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries and design for sustainability."

Logitech has been recognized for its comprehensive carbon management strategies. Its key initiatives include:

The Design for Sustainability program that prioritizes absolute carbon reductions as part of every design decision, including lower-carbon alternative materials like Next Life Plastics, low carbon aluminum, and optimized printed circuit boards.

Activating and supporting suppliers to obtain high-quality, third-party certified renewable electricity certificates to reduce their Scope 2 emissions. For two years in a row, CDP named Logitech a Supplier Engagement Leader for its actions and strategies to reduce emissions in its supply chain.

Fostering transparency and accountability. Over 66% of Logitech's product portfolio has a third-party reviewed Product Carbon Footprint study. The company is on track to carbon label its entire portfolio by 2025.

Shifting manufacturing to renewable energy by developing on-site renewable electricity and partnering with utilities providers to match 94% of Logitech's electricity footprint with direct and indirect renewable electricity purchases.

A full list of companies that made this year's CDP A List will be available later in 2025 at: https://www.cdp.net/en/data/scores.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and its other brands, including Logitech G, atwww.logitech.com or company blog.

(LOGIIR)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250311884175/en/

Contacts:

Editorial Contacts:

Marie Perriard, Head of Sustainability Communications USA mperriard@logitech.com

Ben Starkie, Corporate Communications Europe +41 (0) 79-292-3499