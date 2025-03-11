GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK) Tuesday reported earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT of 557.6 million euros for the full year, 7.3 percent higher than 519.7 million euros in the previous year.EBIT before restructuring expenses rose 7.8 percent to 625.8 million euros from 580.6 million euros last year.EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization grew 8.8 percent to 776.7 million euros from 713.8 million euros a year ago.EBITDA before restructuring expenses increased to 837.3 million euros from 774.3 million euros last year.Net profit, however, declined to 385 million euros or 2.30 euros per share from 392.8 million euros or 2.28 euros per share a year ago. Earnings per share before restructuring expenses were 2.62, 2.3 percent higher than 2.56 last year.Revenue for the year grew 0.9 percent to 5.422 billion euros from 5.374 billion euros in the previous year. On an organic basis, revenue rose 3.7 percent.Order intake increased 1.5 percent to 5.553 billion euros from 5.469 billion euros a year ago.Additionally, the company has proposed a dividend of 1.15 euros per share, up from 1 euro per share last year.Looking ahead to fiscal 2025, GEA expects organic sales growth to be in the range of 1 percent to 4 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX