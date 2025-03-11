DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German chemical and consumer goods firm Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENOY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for fiscal year 2024 increased to 2.007 billion euros or 4.78 euros per share from 1.318 billion euros or 3.13 euros per share in the prior year.Adjusted earnings per ordinary share were 5.34 euros compared to 4.33 euros in the previous year.Net sales for the year were 21.586 billion euros up from 21.514 billion euros last year. Adjusted for the foreign exchange effects, sales growth was 2.1 percent.The Management Board, Supervisory Board and Shareholders' Committee will propose to the Annual General Meeting on April 28, 2025, a dividend increase of 10.3 percent compared to the previous year, amounting to 2.04 euros per preferred share and 2.02 euros per ordinary share.The company also decided on a new share buyback program with a volume of up to 1 billion euros.Henkel expects organic sales growth to be between 1.5 and 3.5 percent in fiscal 2025. Organic growth of between 2.0 and 4.0 percent is expected for the Adhesive Technologies business unit and between 1.0 and 3.0 percent for Consumer Brands. Adjusted return on sales (adjusted EBIT margin) is expected in the range of 14.0 to 15.5 percent.The company anticipates that annual adjusted earnings per preferred share (EPS) at constant exchange rates will see an increase ranging from the low to high single-digit percentages.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX