QNX Extends Collaboration with AMD to Boost Performance in Robotic Systems

New QNX Board Support Packages for AMD Adaptive Compute Devices to Enhance the Next Generation of High-Performance Applications

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) today announced an expanded collaboration with AMD to support a wider range of AMD adaptive computing devices to enhance performance in robotic systems and other embedded devices. The portfolio now includes QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 for AMD Kria SOMs and AMD Zynq UltraScale+, and Versal adaptive SoC platforms to allow developers to run high-performance applications on the QNX® Operating System (OS) and QNX® Hypervisor.

Building on the collaboration announced in April 2024, QNX and AMD continue to push the boundaries of innovation in embedded systems. The enhanced support for AMD devices underscores QNX's commitment to providing robust solutions for industrial, medical, automotive, and robotic workloads, leveraging the real-time operating system (RTOS) capabilities of QNX to enable systems to operate within strict timing constraints, crucial for embedded software.

"We are excited to deepen our relationship with QNX, bringing enhanced QNX SDP 8.0 capabilities to the embedded systems market," said Simon George, Director, Solutions Engineering, Embedded Software, at AMD. "The combination of AMD adaptive platforms and QNX's proven and trusted RTOS and Hypervisor will empower developers to push the boundaries of what's possible in embedded systems."

"QNX's expanded support for AMD adaptive and embedded products is a testament to our shared vision of driving innovation in embedded systems," said John Wall, Chief Operating Officer and Head of Product, Engineering and Services at QNX. "This collaboration enables developers to leverage the strengths of both companies to create next-generation autonomous systems. Embedded real-time workloads often involve computationally intensive tasks, such as running deep learning models for autonomous navigation or object detection. QNX SDP 8.0 optimizes the use of multicore processors, hardware accelerators, and GPUs to manage these demands efficiently."

With QNX, robotic developers can now harness the power of cutting-edge AMD technology to create sophisticated applications. QNX's deterministic scheduling and low latency real-time performance can help high-priority tasks like sensor processing and motion control run first and be executed without hesitation, helping to prevent unpredictable delays and enabling seamless operations.

QNX's initiative to expand support for AMD devices reflects its commitment to offering developers a range of powerful solutions, fostering a diverse and competitive landscape in embedded systems. QNX uses an abstraction layer of hardware-specific software to facilitate the implementation of QNX software on a chosen development platform. It provides initializations and other architecture and hardware-specific tasks needed to prepare an environment in which QNX can run on.

For more information on QNX, visit QNX.com and follow @QNX News.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB; TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB; TSX: B), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. 1QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

©2025 BlackBerry Limited. Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design, are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. AMD, Kria, UltraScale+, Versal, Zynq and combinations thereof are trademarks of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contacts:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

SOURCE: QNX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire