BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) announced today that the seven nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 2, 2025, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2025, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
Lisa Bahash
282,771,497
98.62%
3,958,571
1.38%
Philip Brace
280,461,668
97.81%
6,268,400
2.19%
Lisa Disbrow
273,335,782
95.33%
13,394,286
4.67%
John J. Giamatteo
273,552,579
95.40%
13,177,488
4.60%
Richard Lynch
233,869,866
81.56%
52,860,202
18.44%
Lori O'Neill
282,808,166
98.63%
3,921,902
1.37%
Wayne Wouters
273,256,600
95.30%
13,473,470
4.70%
About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.
For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.
