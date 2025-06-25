BlackBerry Announces Election Results for the Company's Board of Directors

WATERLOO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) announced today that the seven nominees listed in the company's management proxy circular dated May 2, 2025, for the company's annual and special meeting of shareholders held on June 25, 2025, were elected as directors to serve until BlackBerry's next annual shareholder meeting or until their successors are elected or appointed. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Lisa Bahash 282,771,497 98.62% 3,958,571 1.38% Philip Brace 280,461,668 97.81% 6,268,400 2.19% Lisa Disbrow 273,335,782 95.33% 13,394,286 4.67% John J. Giamatteo 273,552,579 95.40% 13,177,488 4.60% Richard Lynch 233,869,866 81.56% 52,860,202 18.44% Lori O'Neill 282,808,166 98.63% 3,921,902 1.37% Wayne Wouters 273,256,600 95.30% 13,473,470 4.70%

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB)(TSX:BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

investorrelations@BlackBerry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

