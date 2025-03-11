u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Delisting

u-blox unveils DAN-F10N: Redefining what's possible with the most compact and reliable dual-band GNSS antenna module



11.03.2025





Breaking boundaries in GNSS technology with a revolutionary, ready-to-use solution for reliable positioning and seamless integration. Thalwil, Switzerland - March 11, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial and consumer markets, has achieved what was once thought impossible with the launch of the DAN-F10N - the industry's smallest and most reliable L1, L5 dual-band GNSS antenna module. Featuring a market-leading compact dual-band patch antenna, innovative packaging technology, and a robust RF design, this cutting-edge module offers a turnkey solution for rapid time-to-market, reducing design complexity and manufacturing costs. Ideal for applications in asset tracking, aftermarket telematics, industrial automation and monitoring, consumer UAVs and sport trackers, the DAN-F10N ensures precise meter-level positioning, enhanced performance, and seamless integration - even for customers without RF expertise. The DAN-F10N integrates the smallest L1, L5 dual-band patch antenna in the market (20x20x8mm), offering an exceptional balance between size and performance. Its patent-pending packaging technology ensures it is a surface-mounting device, enabling automated manufacturing and simplifying integration for product developers. The SAW-LNA-SAW RF architecture, combined with an LTE B13 notch filter in the L1 RF path, significantly improves out-of-band jamming immunity, making the module highly robust when operating near cellular modems - a critical factor for applications such as asset tracking and telematics. By combining superior performance, ease of integration, and robust reliability, the

DAN-F10N antenna module accelerates development cycles and enables innovative GNSS solutions across industries. The DAN-F10N is a future-proof solution, equipped with internal flash memory for firmware upgradeability, ensuring long-term reliability and adaptability. Additionally, it supports an antenna switch function, allowing seamless operation with either the built-in patch antenna or an external L1, L5 dual-band active GNSS antenna for enhanced flexibility. The DAN-F10N L1, L5 dual-band antenna module is now available for prototyping, with engineering samples expected by the end of April 2025. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Media Rafael Duarte Sven Etzold Phone: +41 79 966 89 12 Phone: +41 76 561 0066 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com sven.etzold@u-blox.com u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X , Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and Instagram . ( www.u-blox.com ) Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group's products, the potential for the Group's products to become obsolete, the Group's ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group's ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group's ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group's ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



