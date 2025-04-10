u-blox AG
Optimized for IoT applications: ultra-small form factor which even includes integrated antenna, the latest Bluetooth LE capabilities, and robust security.
Thalwil, Switzerland - April 10, 2025 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial and consumer markets, announces the launch of the ANNA-B5 Bluetooth® LE module. Built on Nordic Semiconductor's next-generation wireless SoC, the nRF54L15 chipset with industry-leading processing power and efficiency, this ultra-compact module (6.5 × 6.5 mm) features a fully integrated antenna on the module, high security, a powerful MCU as well as distance measurements capabilities. Packaged in the popular ANNA form factor from u blox, and globally certified, ANNA-B5 is setting a new standard for wireless MCU solutions in IoT applications.
Enhancing IoT connectivity and security
The module's compact size (6.5 × 6.5 × 1.2 mm) with a fully integrated antenna makes it suitable for a wide range of IoT devices. Its compatibility with other u-blox ANNA modules is key to effortless technology migration, such as transitioning to the latest generation of Bluetooth LE modules.
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
