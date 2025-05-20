u-blox AG
ZED-F20P delivers centimeter-level RTK and PPP-RTK accuracy with low power consumption and fast convergence
Thalwil, Switzerland - May 20, 2025 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial and consumer markets, today expanded its ZED form-factor portfolio with the launch of the ZED-F20P, a new L1/L2/L5 triple-band GNSS module designed for high precision applications in ground and air robotics. The ZED-F20P provides OEMs deploying fleets of ground robots, drone light shows, and other dynamic autonomous platforms with centimeter-level RTK and PPP-RTK positioning, fast convergence times, and integrated security features.
Optimized accuracy for dynamic platforms:
Within the u-blox high precision receiver family, the ZED-F20P is a dedicated L1/L2/L5 triple-band specialist. It delivers deterministic, centimeter-level RTK and PPP-RTK accuracy tailored to the needs of lightweight and dynamic platforms. Its end-to-end silicon-to-firmware architecture supports 25 Hz update rates, robust security features, and low power consumption in a streamlined design. These capabilities combine to deliver industrial-grade reliability and enable smooth scaling from proof-of-concept to high-volume deployment without increasing system cost, power consumption, or integration complexity.
Seamless integration across the ZED portfolio:
Compatible with the established ZED footprint and UBX protocol, the ZED-F20P fits directly into existing layouts. The expanded ZED portfolio now covers dual-, triple-, and all-band GNSS options, giving developers the flexibility to select the best fit while reusing the same board layout. This enables both flexible design choices and a straightforward upgrade from earlier products. The ZED-F20P pairs with the proven u-blox ANN-MB2 all-band high precision antenna to ensure optimal RF performance, offering a one-stop solution for streamlined evaluation and integration. This consistent design approach accelerates time to market while preserving hardware and software continuity.
PointPerfect Flex and Live native support:
When combined with u-blox PointPerfect Flex and Live GNSS correction services, the ZED-F20P becomes a complete, production-ready GNSS solution that delivers centimeter-level accuracy in seconds, without the need for a local base station. The triple-band L1/L2/L5 architecture ensures rapid convergence and resilience in challenging environments, while PointPerfect provides reliable corrections across key regions. This tight integration simplifies development and accelerates time-to-market for mass-market autonomous platforms.
Engineering samples of the ZED-F20P will be available starting in June 2025. Developers can evaluate the module using the existing EVK-X20P evaluation kit, with a simple configuration.
u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact.
