ZED-F20P delivers centimeter-level RTK and PPP-RTK accuracy with low power consumption and fast convergence Thalwil, Switzerland - May 20, 2025 - u-blox (SIX: UBXN), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial and consumer markets, today expanded its ZED form-factor portfolio with the launch of the ZED-F20P , a new L1/L2/L5 triple-band GNSS module designed for high precision applications in ground and air robotics. The ZED-F20P provides OEMs deploying fleets of ground robots, drone light shows, and other dynamic autonomous platforms with centimeter-level RTK and PPP-RTK positioning, fast convergence times, and integrated security features. Optimized accuracy for dynamic platforms: Within the u-blox high precision receiver family, the ZED-F20P is a dedicated L1/L2/L5 triple-band specialist. It delivers deterministic, centimeter-level RTK and PPP-RTK accuracy tailored to the needs of lightweight and dynamic platforms. Its end-to-end silicon-to-firmware architecture supports 25 Hz update rates, robust security features, and low power consumption in a streamlined design. These capabilities combine to deliver industrial-grade reliability and enable smooth scaling from proof-of-concept to high-volume deployment without increasing system cost, power consumption, or integration complexity. Seamless integration across the ZED portfolio: Compatible with the established ZED footprint and UBX protocol, the ZED-F20P fits directly into existing layouts. The expanded ZED portfolio now covers dual-, triple-, and all-band GNSS options, giving developers the flexibility to select the best fit while reusing the same board layout. This enables both flexible design choices and a straightforward upgrade from earlier products. The ZED-F20P pairs with the proven u-blox ANN-MB2 all-band high precision antenna to ensure optimal RF performance, offering a one-stop solution for streamlined evaluation and integration. This consistent design approach accelerates time to market while preserving hardware and software continuity. PointPerfect Flex and Live native support: When combined with u-blox PointPerfect Flex and Live GNSS correction services, the ZED-F20P becomes a complete, production-ready GNSS solution that delivers centimeter-level accuracy in seconds, without the need for a local base station. The triple-band L1/L2/L5 architecture ensures rapid convergence and resilience in challenging environments, while PointPerfect provides reliable corrections across key regions. This tight integration simplifies development and accelerates time-to-market for mass-market autonomous platforms.

"The ZED-F20P delivers the precision and reliability required for today's ground and air robotics," said Mårten Ström, Director of Product Management at u-blox. "It strikes a rare balance between performance, integration simplicity, and application-specific focus, enabling engineering teams to move from prototype to fleet deployment with confidence. We're already seeing strong interest from robotic lawnmower markets preparing for large-scale rollout."

Availability Engineering samples of the ZED-F20P will be available starting in June 2025. Developers can evaluate the module using the existing EVK-X20P evaluation kit, with a simple configuration. For further information, please contact: Investor Relations Media Rafael Duarte Sven Etzold Phone: +41 79 966 89 12 Phone: +41 76 561 0066 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com sven.etzold@u-blox.com

