Huawei Launches the Upgraded FTTO 2.0 Solution to Help Campuses Realize Intelligent Transformation

BARCELONA, Spain, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC 2025, Huawei launched the upgraded FTTO 2.0 solution, leading the development of 10G campus networks.

Perry Yang, President of Huawei Enterprise Optical Domain, said: "For campus networks, Wi-Fi 7 has entered the ramp-up phase, and 'fiber-in copper-out' has become the choice of many customers. Up to now, more than 10,000 campuses around the world have deployed the FTTO solution. "

Huawei launched the FTTO 2.0 solution in 2024, supporting continuous evolution of campus networks from 10G to 50G. The new FTTO 2.0 solution has made further breakthroughs, achieving four major upgrades:

Bandwidth upgrade, enabling 10G to Wi-Fi: For campus scenarios such as VR classrooms and pathological diagnosis rooms that require high network performance, Huawei has launched the industry's first commercial 50G PON. After a campus network is upgraded from 10G PON to 50G PON, 50G to classrooms and 10G to Wi-Fi are available, enabling campus users to enjoy ultra-broadband and multiple network services over one fiber.

For smart classroom scenarios, Huawei has launched the 10G optical terminal P883H, which supports 2.5 Gbps to terminals, making online class streaming smoother. For office scenarios, Huawei has launched the 10G high-performance Wi-Fi 7 optical AP W817C, which supports mobile office without disconnection.

Scenario upgrade: For hotel scenarios, Huawei has launched the outdoor 10G Wi-Fi 7 optical AP W817T, which can cover outdoor hotel swimming pools and beaches. For education MAN scenarios, Huawei has launched the optical gateway E853E, which supports remote PON ports and flexible configuration, meeting all service access requirements of primary schools and kindergartens.

Additionally, for hospital wards, Huawei has launched the 10G Panel ONU P892M, which supports direct fiber connection to hospital beds without information boxes and can be installed on the bed head panels.

Operation upgrade from one campus to multiple campuses: The multi-tenant network management platform, One NMS can be used to manage multiple MSP tenants, reducing repeated construction, simplifying O&M, and reducing O&M costs by 30%.

Upgrade planning from manual to AI-based automatic: Huawei has introduced the industry's first AI planning tool for all-optical campuses, which can identify CAD drawings and automatically generate configurations, reducing the network design time from two days to one hour.

