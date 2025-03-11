BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 36Kr Holdings Inc (KRKR) released Loss for its first half of -RMB44.86 millionThe company's earnings totaled -RMB44.86 million, or -RMB19.999 per share. This compares with -RMB36.56 million, or -RMB17.977 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 35.8% to RMB128.67 million from RMB200.30 million last year.36Kr Holdings Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -RMB44.86 Mln. vs. -RMB36.56 Mln. last year. -EPS: -RMB19.999 vs. -RMB17.977 last year. -Revenue: RMB128.67 Mln vs. RMB200.30 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX