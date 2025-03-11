Rightmove Plc - Directorate Change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11

11th March 2025

Rightmove plc

('Rightmove' or 'Company')

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

Rightmove plc, the UK's number one property portal, announces the appointment of Amanda James as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee and the retirement of Andrew Findlay from the Board of Directors.

Amanda will be appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director and member of each of the Audit, Nomination and Corporate Social Responsibility Committees, at the conclusion of the AGM on 9th May 2025. She will be appointed Audit Committee Chair on 1st June 2025. Andrew Findlay will step down as a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair with effect from 1st June 2025 following a short handover period with Amanda.

Amanda has an extensive background in finance, having served as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director at Next plc from April 2015 to July 2024, one of the UK's largest FTSE 100 fashion, footwear and home retailers.

Andrew Fisher, Chair of Rightmove plc said, "We are delighted that Amanda is joining Rightmove and look forward to welcoming her to the Board and its committees. Amanda brings not only expertise in finance, but also strong consumer, retail, and multi-channel experience. Her depth of experience will provide valuable insights into the needs of our partners and our consumers as we continue to execute Rightmove's strategy. I would also like to thank Andrew Findlay for his significant contribution to the success of Rightmove, its Board and committees and for his leadership of the Audit Committee during his eight-year tenure."

Amanda is an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Auto Trader Group plc, where she also serves as a member of the Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Responsibility committees. Amanda is also an independent Non-Executive Director of the Board of British Land plc, where she also serves as a member of the Audit Committee.

This announcement has been made in accordance with the requirements of UKLR 6.4.6R and 6.4.8R, and no further disclosures need to be made under those rules.

Enquiries:

Investor Relations Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk

Sodali & Co rightmove@sodali.com

Notes to editor

About Rightmove