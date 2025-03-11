Rightmove Plc - Directorate Change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 11
11th March 2025
Rightmove plc
('Rightmove' or 'Company')
DIRECTORATE CHANGE
Rightmove plc, the UK's number one property portal, announces the appointment of Amanda James as Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee and the retirement of Andrew Findlay from the Board of Directors.
Amanda will be appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director and member of each of the Audit, Nomination and Corporate Social Responsibility Committees, at the conclusion of the AGM on 9th May 2025. She will be appointed Audit Committee Chair on 1st June 2025. Andrew Findlay will step down as a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee Chair with effect from 1st June 2025 following a short handover period with Amanda.
Amanda has an extensive background in finance, having served as Chief Financial Officer and as an Executive Director at Next plc from April 2015 to July 2024, one of the UK's largest FTSE 100 fashion, footwear and home retailers.
Andrew Fisher, Chair of Rightmove plc said, "We are delighted that Amanda is joining Rightmove and look forward to welcoming her to the Board and its committees. Amanda brings not only expertise in finance, but also strong consumer, retail, and multi-channel experience. Her depth of experience will provide valuable insights into the needs of our partners and our consumers as we continue to execute Rightmove's strategy. I would also like to thank Andrew Findlay for his significant contribution to the success of Rightmove, its Board and committees and for his leadership of the Audit Committee during his eight-year tenure."
Amanda is an independent Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Audit Committee at Auto Trader Group plc, where she also serves as a member of the Nomination, Remuneration and Corporate Responsibility committees. Amanda is also an independent Non-Executive Director of the Board of British Land plc, where she also serves as a member of the Audit Committee.
This announcement has been made in accordance with the requirements of UKLR 6.4.6R and 6.4.8R, and no further disclosures need to be made under those rules.
Enquiries:
Investor Relations Investor.Relations@rightmove.co.uk
Sodali & Corightmove@sodali.com
Notes to editor
About Rightmove
- Rightmove has the UK's largest selection of properties for sale and to rent, adds more listings than anyone else, and over 80% of all time spent on property portals is on Rightmove.
- Rightmove's vision is to give everyone the belief that they can make their move by giving people the best place to turn and return to for access to tools and expertise to make it happen.
- People can search Rightmove for residential resale, new homes, rentals, commercial property and overseas properties and use tools and information including getting a Mortgage in Principle, checking local sold prices, property valuations, market trends, maps and schools.
- Customers include the following key groups: estate agents, lettings agents, new homes developers, rental operators, commercial property operators, overseas property agents and financial services operators.
- Using the UK's largest housing datasets, we issue a number of regular reports to track housing market indicators: our monthly House Price Index (established 2002), quarterly Rental Trends Tracker (established 2015), weekly Mortgage Rates Tracker (established 2023) and quarterly Commercial Insights Tracker (established 2024). Historical data is available on request. Founded in 2000, Rightmove listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2006 and is a member of the FTSE 100 index.