BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - 36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR), a brand and platform in China, on Tuesday announced that pre-tax loss widened in the fourth quarter compared with last year.In the fourth year, pre-tax loss widened to RMB 44.86 million or $6.15 million from RMB 36.42 million last year.Net loss in the quarter was RMB 42.86 million, or $5.79 million, while loss in the prior year was RMB 37.67 million.Net loss per American depository shares was RMB 19.999 or $2.740, widen than RMB 17.977 last year.On an adjusted basis, net loss was RMB 45.09 million or $6.18 from RMB 35.60 in the previous year's quarter.Adjusted EBITDA was RMB 44.90 million or $6.15 million compared to RMB 34.15 million last year.Revenue was reduced to RMB 128.67 million, or $17.63 million from RMB 200.30 million last year.Monday, 36Kr had closed 12.83 down at $4.0100 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX