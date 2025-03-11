Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Gold Hunter Resources Inc. (CSE: HUNT) (OTC Pink: HNTRF) ("Gold Hunter", "HUNT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful closing of its previously announced non-brokered private placement, raising total gross proceeds of $1,706,199.92, more than 40% oversubscribed from the originally planned $1.2 million financing.

The Company initially announced on February 5th, 2025, its intention to raise $1.2 million through the issuance of non-flow-through units. Due to strong investor demand, the financing closed significantly oversubscribed, resulting in the issuance of 28,436,665 Units at a price of $0.06 per Unit, generating total gross proceeds of $1,706,199.92.

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") and one-half of one transferable common share purchase warrant. (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional Share at an exercise price of $0.12 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. All securities issued will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and a day from the date of distribution.

"The team at Gold Hunter would like to thank all of our continued shareholders, and welcome our new investors to the Company," commented Sean Kingsley, President & CEO of Gold Hunter. "We are excited of what the Great Northern Project can be and look forward to working for each and every shareholder to realize the potential."

Insider Participation:

Eric Sprott, subscribed for 3,333,333 Units through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., a corporation beneficially owned by him. This investment has increased Mr. Sprott's holdings of common shares to 7.26% on a partially diluted basis and to 9.88% on a fully diluted basis. Mr. Sprott is an insider of the Company and, as such, his participation in the private placement is a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions. The Company is relying on exemptions from the minority shareholder approval and formal valuation requirements applicable to related-party transactions under sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the shares to be purchased on behalf of Mr. Sprott nor the consideration to be paid by him exceeds 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Directors of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 600,000 Units. Participation by an insider constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101").

In relation to the financing, the Company has also paid finder's fees of $25,695.00 and issued 428,250 non-transferable finder's warrants to arm's-length parties, each entitling the holder to acquire one Share at a price of $0.06 per Share for a period of 24 months from today.

The Company intends to allocate the funds raised towards general operational expenses and ongoing business activities.

About Gold Hunter Resources

Gold Hunter Resources is a mineral exploration company committed to the evaluation and development of mineral-rich regions in Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as Ontario, Canada. Our operations are concentrated in areas known for their abundant mineral resources. We're dedicated to unveiling the full potential of our project sites in a manner that prioritizes responsibility and sustainability.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" concerning the Company's activities, exploration, drilling, and mineralization projects. These statements reflect the current views and assumptions of the Company's management and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ substantially from any future results implied by these forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates, or opinions change. Potential risks include operational hazards, geological uncertainties, assay interpretation, securing necessary permits, and financial contingencies. For a comprehensive discussion of these risk factors, please refer to the Company's publicly available documents at www.sedarplus.com.

