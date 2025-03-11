NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Arvinas, Inc. (ARVN) and Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Tuesday announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 VERITAC-2 study.The study is designed to evaluate the companies' vepdegestrant compared to AstraZeneca's fulvestrant in adults with estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative (ER+/HER2-) breast cancer.The trial met its primary goal in the estrogen receptor 1-mutant (ESR1m) population showing a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) compared to fulvestrant. However, in the intent-to-treat (ITT) population, the study did not reach statistical significance in improvement in PFS.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX