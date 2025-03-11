Near-surface discoveries include 17.4 ounces per ton AgEq over 3.04 metres at the Wyoming Target

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQX: SLVDF) (FSE: 4YW) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from multiple near surface discoveries at the Ranger-Page Project, located on the west side of the prolific Coeur d'Alene Mining District in northern Idaho.

Mineralized intersections at the Wyoming Target indicate exploration remains open along strike and down dip, with mineralized continuity established up to 165 metres east of the Blackhawk Mine.

Multiple intersections at Crown Point Target extend mineralization west of historic workings by 100 metres.

The Ranger-Page project is ideally situated within two miles of the Bunker Hill Ag-Pb-Zn Mine, where the restart of full nameplate production is expected in the first half of 2026.

Figure 1: Plan Map of Ranger-Page Project Showing Exploration Target Areas (Sections Lines) and Drillhole Traces (Black).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/RP-Phase-1_Exploration-Targets.jpg

Wyoming Target

Exploration drilling at Wyoming focused on testing ground induced polarization (IP) anomalies identified adjacent to the historic mine workings, extending mineralization below the historic Wyoming underground workings, and investigating the gap between the Wyoming Target and the Blackhawk Mine. All four drill holes discovered silver (Ag), lead (Pb) and zinc (Zn) mineralization, demonstrating continuity along strike of 103 metres and a depth extension of 75 metres below ground surface. Hole RP-2025-005 (Figure 2) intercepted 3.04 metres of 17.4 ounces per ton (opt) AgEq, demonstrating the exploration upside for this target in future drilling campaigns and the potential to relate Wyoming mineralization to the on-strike projection of the Blackhawk Mine.

Figure 2: RP-2025-005 Wyoming Intersection.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/RP-2025-005_Wyoming-Intersection.jpg

Figure 3: Section A-A' looking N33E showing the location of RP-2025-004-007.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/RP-Phase-1_Section-A-A.jpg

Crown Point Target

Exploration drilling at Crown Point has extended near surface mineralization roughly 100 metres west of the historic mine workings (Figure 4). Two separate mineralized zones have been identified thus far, with the best intersection from hole RP-2025-002 returning 1.1 metres of 6.2 opt AgEq, including 0.21 metres of 18.7 opt AgEq (Figure 5). This target remains open for exploration along strike to the west, and down dip below the Ranger-Tunnel crosscut (Elev. 805m).

Figure 4: Section B-B' looking N21E showing the location of Upper Crown Point exploration drill holes.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/RP-Phase-1_Section-B_B.jpg

Figure 5: Mineralization discovered near surface, and 100m west of the historic Crown Point Mine.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/RP-2025-002_Upper-Crown-Point.jpg

"We are encouraged by the fact that our initial results at Wyoming and Crown Point are comparable to those from other projects on the west side of the Coeur d'Alene Mining District," said Dale Moore, Silver Dollar's Technical Advisor, and owner of Tamarack Geological Services. "We are also interested in the low CapEx potential to define near-surface resources within two miles of the Bunker Hill Mine."

Table of Composited Assay Results

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Core Length

(m) AgEq

(opt) Silver

(g/t) Lead

(%) Zinc

(%) RP-2025-007 112.23 112.78 0.55 11.0 69.7 9.0 4.4 RP-2025-006 67.82 68.28 0.46 17.2 168.0 15.2 3.8 RP-2025-005 74.68 77.72 3.04 17.4 162.4 15.5 4.1 Including 77.42 77.72 0.30 32.4 168.0 19.4 19.7 RP-2025-005 90.22 90.53 0.31 13.7 92.2 11.9 4.9 RP-2025-004 61.87 62.51 0.64 11.1 110.0 12.1 0.8 RP-2025-003 98.3 98.76 0.46 3.8 98.9 1.3 0.0 RP-2025-003 104.42 105.16 0.74 3.1 82.6 0.9 0.0 RP-2025-002 62.67 63.79 1.12 6.2 70.9 3.2 2.7 Including 63.58 63.79 0.21 18.7 156.0 9.9 10.1 RP-2025-002 76.57 79 2.43 4.0 71.9 1.6 1.1 RP-2025-001 76.93 77.82 0.89 3.2 42.2 2.6 0.4 RP-2024-003 NSV RP-2024-002 NSV

Table 1: Composited assay results from Wyoming and Crown Point. *Intervals are core length. Estimated true widths vary depending on intersection angles. Modeling and ongoing interpretation of results are needed before true widths can be calculated. NSV = No Significant Values. The AgEq calculation assumes metal prices of US$32 Ag, US$0.90 Pb, and US$1.25 Zn; and metallurgical recoveries of 96% Ag, 95% Pb and 93% Zn.

Drill Hole Collar Coordinates

Hole ID Easting (UTMZ11) Northing (UTMZ11) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Length (m) RP-2025-007 561313 5263895 875 337.8 -53.3 172 RP-2025-006 561313 5263895 875 20.2 -66.5 146 RP-2025-005 561313 5263895 875 19 -50.1 152 RP-2025-004 561313 5263895 875 91.3 -46.4 215 RP-2025-003 561690 5264250 917 48.6 -48.6 122 RP-2025-002 561690 5264250 917 348.7 -74 121 RP-2025-001 561690 5264250 917 353 -55.4 122 RP-2024-003 561806 5263902 874 320.2 -44.8 421 RP-2024-002 561806 5263902 874 21.9 -73.6 382

Table 2: Table of drill hole collar coordinates and layouts.

QAQC

Quality assurance and Quality Control (QA/QC) procedures are overseen by the Qualified Person. Silver Dollar QA/QC protocols are maintained through the insertion of certified reference materials (CRM), blanks and duplicates within the sample stream. Drill core is cut in-half with a diamond saw, with one half placed in sample bags and the other half retained on-site. The chain of custody is maintained from the drill to the submittal into the laboratory preparation facility.

Analytical testing was performed by SVL Analytical in Kellogg, Idaho. The entirety of each sample was crushed to <3/8" before a 200-gram split was pulverized to minus 200 mesh. Multi-element analyses were quantified by Inductively Coupled Plasma (ICP) after an aqua regia closed-vessel microwave digestion. Higher grade silver samples were selected for fire assay with gravimetric finish.

Silver Equivalent Calculation

The metallurgical recoveries used in the AgEq grades were determined by Silver Dollar's Qualified Person (QP), Dale Moore. Dale has extensive knowledge of similar deposit types, having 14 years of experience working in the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, and Dale and his team at Tamarack Geological Services have worked on every major mining project in the District.

Qualified Person

Dale Moore, P.Geo., an independent QP as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company.

Figure 6: Ranger-Page claim groups, underground mine workings, and new target areas.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://silverdollarresources.com/images/Ranger-Page/Ranger-Page_Claims-Targets.jpg

About the Ranger-Page Project

The Ranger-Page Project is located in a world-class silver district. The land package covers six historic mines and is ideally situated near Interstate 90 with year-round access to power, water, local infrastructure and a workforce in the Silver Valley skilled in exploration and mining. The primary target areas are up and down plunge from historic underground mining, along strike where ground IP surveys have identified anomalies, and where surface trenching identified near surface mineralization. Additional exploration targets have also been identified away from historic mine infrastructure, using soil geochemical data, mapping, and ground IP survey data.

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a dynamic mineral exploration company focused on two of North America's premier mining regions: Idaho's prolific Silver Valley and the Durango-Zacatecas silver-gold belt. Our portfolio includes the advanced-stage Ranger-Page and La Joya projects, along with the early-stage Nora project. The Company's financial backers include renowned mining investor Eric Sprott, our largest shareholder. Silver Dollar's management team is committed to an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potential acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

For additional information, you can download our latest presentation here and follow us on X here.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

