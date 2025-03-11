Klondike Gold Corp.: Klondike Gold Receives $500,000 for Lease of Montana Creek Placer Property

Klondike Gold Corp. (TSXV:KG)(FRA:LBDP)(OTCQB:KDKGF) ("Klondike Gold" or the "Company") announces that effective March 9, 2025, it has entered into a mining lease and option to purchase agreement (the "Agreement") with Armstrong Mining Corp. ("Armstrong"), granting to Armstrong a 6 year lease with option to purchase 100% of Klondike's Montana Creek (surface gravel alluvial gold) placer property (the "Montana Creek Placer Property" or the "Property") comprised of 239 placer claims covering 13.4 square kilometers located near Dawson City, Yukon.

The Montana Creek Placer Property is a non-core asset and peripheral to the Company's district spanning 729 square kilometer bedrock gold advanced exploration property (see Figure 1).

Peter Tallman, President and CEO of Klondike states "Converting a non-core asset into a non-dilutive source of capital is a strategic step in our growth strategy. Importantly Armstrong Mining Corp. have assembled an impressive team with the technical expertise, financial backing, and local operating experience to responsibly advance our Montana Creek Placer Property to the benefit of both our companies and the Dawson region. I personally look forward to working with them to help make this project a great success".

The terms of the Agreement between Klondike and Armstrong are summarized as follows:

Payment of $500,000 to Klondike Gold as a pre-production royalty on signing of the Agreement.

Klondike grants Armstrong the exclusive right to mine, extract, remove and dispose of all leased minerals from the Property over a term of 6-years ( the "Mining Lease");

Armstrong grants Klondike a 10% "Production Royalty" on all gold and other minerals produced from the Property, payable quarterly;

Armstrong has an option acquire a 100% interest in the leased Property (the "Purchase Option"), exercisable at any time during the term of the lease, in consideration of the payment of $9,500,000 (the "Purchase Price"). In the event Armstrong chooses to exercise the Purchase Option, any and each Production Royalty payment shall be credited towards the Purchase Price;

Armstrong agrees to assume obligations pertaining to an underlying royalty held by a 3 rd party.

Klondike Gold acquired the Montana Creek Placer Property by staking in 2005. From 2005 through 2013 the Property was leased to an operator who performed exploration testwork and recovered 330 ounces gold. From 2014 to 2016 the Property produced 4,350 ounces gold when leased to the 'Hoffman crew' as featured on Discovery Channel's reality TV show "Gold Rush", work that more properly reflects the potential placer gold endowment.

Figure 1: Location of Montana Creek placer property in relation to Klondike Gold's bedrock gold 729 square kilometer "Klondike District Project".

Klondike Gold is a Vancouver based gold exploration company advancing its 100%-owned Klondike District Gold Project located at Dawson City, Yukon, one of the top mining jurisdictions in the world. The Klondike District Gold Project targets gold associated with district scale orogenic faults along the 55-kilometer length of the famous Klondike Goldfields placer district. Multi-kilometer gold mineralization has been identified at both the Lone Star Zone and Stander Zone, among other targets. The Company has identified a pit constrained Mineral Resource Estimate of 469,000 Indicated and 112,000 Inferred gold ounces 1 , a milestone first for the Klondike District. The Company is focused on exploration and development of its 729 square kilometer property accessible by scheduled airline and government-maintained roads located on the outskirts of Dawson City, Yukon, within the Tr'ondëk Hwëch'in First Nation traditional territory.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedarplus.ca .

1 The Mineral Resource Estimate for the Klondike District Property was prepared by Marc Jutras, P.Eng., M.A.Sc., Principal, Ginto Consulting Inc., an independent Qualified Person in accordance with the requirements of NI 43-101. The technical report supporting the Mineral Resource Estimate entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Klondike District Gold Project, Yukon Territory, Canada" has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca effective November 10, 2022. Refer to news release of December 16, 2022.

