Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2025) - Stakeholder Gold Corp. (TSXV: SRC) (OTC Pink: SKHRF) ("Stakeholder" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted a Class 1 Notification for 2025 exploration on the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project; including maiden drilling on the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone.

Ballarat Exploration Program 2025

The Company is planning to drill 2,500 meters over 8 - 10 drill holes targeting two previously identified and documented zones of mineralization, the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone. The Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone are separated by approximately 8 - 10 km and the targets are situated either side of the proposed route for the Northern Gateway Road. The Company expects to drill approximately 2,000 meters on the Skye Gold Zone and 500 meters on the Loki Copper Zone. For both targets the purpose of the initial drilling is to confirm structural controls, mineralization, and grade. In addition to the drilling, 2025 exploration activities will include expanded soil grid surveys, geologic mapping and prospecting, and a LiDAR survey.





Figure 1: Ballarat Property target areas with gold in soils.

Figure 2: Ballarat Property regional location.

"Our objective is to be able to announce results confirming new discoveries for both the Skye Gold Zone and the Loki Copper Zone on the Ballarat Gold-Copper Project in the Heart of the White Gold District during the 2025 summer exploration season. We have worked progressively towards this objective over several exploration seasons. 2025 is expected to be a pivotal year for Stakeholder and for our understanding of the mineralogical potential of the gold and copper structures, respectively, that we have identified on either side of the proposed route for the Northern Gateway Road where it is expected to traverse almost 17 km of company claims," stated Christopher Berlet, CEO and Director of Stakeholder.

"If results of drilling confirm mineralization and grade as we expect them to, then our current understanding of structure and footprint will combine quickly for an estimation of size and potential. This may catalyze a robust follow up program for definition drilling on both the Skye gold and Loki copper targets respectively. "

QP Statement

Jodie Gibson, M.Sc., P.Geo. is the Qualified Person for the Company, as defined by NI 43-101, and has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

