KeyBank: Free Identity Theft Prevention Workshop Aims To Financially Empower Rockland County Residents

The Community Outreach Center (COC), in collaboration with KeyBank, recently hosted a free identity theft workshop as a service to the community, aimed at empowering individuals with essential knowledge to protect against identity theft.

Held February 18, at the Community Outreach Center (FedEx Room) in Monsey, N.Y., the workshop welcomed participants who were eager to learn how to safeguard their personal and financial information.

The event provided attendees with valuable insights on how identity theft happens, the warning signs to watch for and simple steps to secure personal information both online and offline. Participants also discovered effective ways to monitor their credit reports and bank statements and received practical guidance on what to do if they ever become victims of identity theft.

"We are proud to have offered this workshop free of charge as part of our commitment to supporting and educating our community," said Rabbi Hersh Horowitz, executive director, Community Outreach Center. "The workshop was a great success, and the feedback from participants has been overwhelmingly positive. We are already looking to replicate this workshop during evening hours so individuals who work during the day will have the opportunity to attend as well."

The workshop is part of the Money, Me & Key program, which is designed to provide clients and members of the communities KeyBank serves with the tools and knowledge to help them make the financial moves best in line with their situation and their goals.

"At KeyBank, we believe financial empowerment is key to building stronger communities. Our workshops cover a wide range of topics, from banking basics and how to improve your credit score to buying a car, preventing identity theft and considering home ownership. We're thankful to have such a great community partner in Community Outreach Center," said Gary Wawrzycki, branch manager, Pearl River, KeyBank.

About KeyBank

In 2025, KeyCorp celebrates its bicentennial, marking 200 years of service to clients and communities from Maine to Alaska. To learn more, visit KeyBank Heritage Center. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $187 billion at December 31, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit?https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

About Community Outreach Center

Community Outreach Center is Rockland County's (N.Y.) comprehensive resource of guidance, advocacy, hands-on assistance and referrals for a broad range of needs including: social services; affordable and subsidized housing; employment services; senior services; passports, social security cards & documentation; government programs and benefits; and municipal and local government matters. For more information, visit https://coconline.org/.

Photo: KeyBank's Gary Wawrzycki shares tips for preventing identity theft and fraud to an audience at Community Outreach Center in Monsey, N.Y.

